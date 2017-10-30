Top 5 Fat-Burning Snacks You Must Include In Your Diet
Smart-snacking plays an important role in weight regulation. Enlisted below are the top 5 fat-burning snacks you must include in your diet chart.
Healthiest snacks for weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Snacking every few hours keeps your metabolism running
- Eating spicy foods boosts your metabolism, helping burn fat
- Berries are packed with polyphenol antioxidants that will help burn fat
What you eat between meals matters way more than you think. When it comes to weight loss, snacking can be an important tool. Having a little something to nibble on every few hours keeps your metabolism running and your blood sugar on an even level. But, it is important to eat smart. Moreover, having the same snacks day-in and day-out gets boring, really quick. Why not switch it up? So, here are five delicious snacks that will not only help keep you slim, but will also help you burn fat:
Also read: 6 Most Effective Snacks for Weight Loss
1. Mango with chili powder
Sweet and spice may seem weird at first, but it can make an amazing combination. Simply slice up a mango and dust the slices with chili powder for a kick. Eating spicy foods give your metabolism a temporary boost, helping burn fat.
2. Blueberry smoothie
What's more refreshing than a smoothie? Berries are packed with polyphenol antioxidants that will help burn fat-and prevent it from forming-as well as boost your workout benefits by improving blood flow to your muscles. Just add in half a cup of frozen wild blueberries with half a frozen banana, 1/3rd cup low fat milk and some low fat yogurt, and blend. Plus, this will not only help in keeping you healthy, but it will also keep you full till your next meal. This one is definitely a winner!
3. Oatmeal
Yes, contrary to popular belief, carbohydrates can actually be good for you! Whole grain carbohydrates like oatmeal have high fiber and slow-burn properties, which keep you satiated longer.
4. Sweet potatoes
Another surprising item on this list! Slow carbohydrates are digested slowly, keeping you feeling fuller and energized longer- and sweet potatoes are one of them. Among the magic ingredients here are carotenoids, antioxidants which stabilize blood-sugar levels and lower insulin resistance, which prevents calories from being converted into fat. And their high vitamin profile (including A, C, and B6) give you more energy as well.
5. White tea
No, it's not just a 'fancy' tea. White tea can simultaneously boost lipolysis (the breakdown of fat) and block adipogenesis (the formation of fat cells). The tea is also a rich source of antioxidants that trigger the release of fat from the cells and help speed the liver's ability to turn fat into energy.