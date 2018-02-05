5 Healthy Snacks According To Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar
According to the celebrity nutritionist, you should plan at least 3 meals before you leave home for work.
You can have these snacks between 4 pm to 6 pm at work
On an average, how much time do you take in deciding what to wear to work? It is important, undoubtedly, to look proper and presentable at your workplace. But equally important is what you eat at work. It is something that you tend to miss on, when you're in a hurry, or are simply not in a mood to cook. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar stresses on the importance of planning at least 3 meals before you leave home for work.
The trickiest time at work, when we all tend to eat unhealthy is between 4 pm to 6 pm for most of you who are in regular day-shift jobs. This is the time when you usually feel like munching on chips, popcorn, burgers, sandwiches, etc.
So here are 5 healthy snacks as suggested by Rujuta, which you can snack on at work:
1. Homemade chakli or murukku
You can make chakli in ghee, which makes it a healthy snack even though it is deep fried. Chakli is made from wheat flour, rice flour, gram flour and lentil flour. Consuming chakli in moderation is not so bad for health.
2. A handful of peanuts and chana
Aren't they the most traditional and awesome snacks of all times? Rujuta says that you can binge of a handful of peanuts and chana in these odd hours at work as they are a good source of Vitamin E, folate, niacin, protein and manganese. Also, a combination of these two snacks helps in keeping you full for longer.
3. Chikki
The very comforting chikki is made from jaggery - the health benefits of which are known to all of us. Jaggery aids digestion and has natural cleansing properties which make it an ideal snacking food item as well.
4. Ghee roasted makhanas with rock salt
Makhanas make for a popular choice for fasting. Rich in carbohydrates, protein, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, fibre, zinc and potassium, makhanas also promote weight loss as they are extremely low in calories.
5. A seasonal fruit or a banana
Rujuta suggests that you have one seasonal fruit every day. Or else have a banana. The nutritionist, who is responsible for Kareena Kapoor Khan's flat tummy, says that every fruit has its existence in a season for a specific reason.
