Did You Know How Fenugreek Leaves Can Benefit You? Know The Amazing Health Benefits
This winter, load up your kitchen with fenugreek leaves for its many health benefits! You can include fenugreek in your diet in the form of seeds, leaves or even herbal tea.
Fenugreek can help in regulating cholesterol levels in the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- People with diabetes can benefit from fenugreek
- Fenugreek can help in improving digestion
- Fenugreek is good for heart patients
Aren't methi aloo one of your most favourite dishes during winter? Well, you're not alone! Fenugreek leaves are in season during winter and are used widely in Indian households in the form of sabzi or paranthas. We have previously talked about the many health benefits of fenugreek seeds and how they help in weight loss and even digestion. Nutritionally speaking, fenugreek is rich in fibre, protein, iron, manganese and magnesium. In this article, we elaborate on the many health benefits of fenugreek and why it is ideal to include them in your diet, this time of the year.
Health benefits of fenugreek you simply cannot miss
1. Beneficial for diabetics
Fenugreek can be beneficial for people with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. It can be helpful in improving carb tolerance in non-diabetic people as well. Fenugreek seeds can improve functioning of insulin. These benefits can be credited to the fibre content in fenugreek.
2. Natural cholesterol reducer
Fenugreek leaves can help in improving intestinal cholesterol absorption and production of cholesterol in the liver. It reduces cholesterol in people suffering from Atherosclerosis and diabetes. Some studies also show that fenugreek can increase production of good (HDL) cholesterol and reduce production of bad (LDL) cholesterol and triglycerides.
3. Breastmilk production
Breastmilk is known to be the best source of nutrition for child's development. Mothers who are face issues with breastmilk production can benefit from fenugreek. You can either have it in the form of vegetable or as a herbal tea, and it can give a boost to production of breastmilk. However, issues with breastmilk production must be consulted with a doctor.
4. Can help with gastrointestinal issues
Antioxidant properties of fenugreek and its fibre content can help in improving digestion, thus reducing several gastrointestinal problems. Consuming fenugreek in the form of tea can help in reducing incidence of constipation, gastritis, indigestion and stomach pain. Fenugreek leaves are good for gut health, colon and stomach ulcers, intestinal inflammation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. They can also help in improving liver function and reducing acidity and diarrhoea.
5. Boost testosterone production in men
Fenugreek can boost production of testosterone hormone in men. Some studies show that it can also help in boosting libido. More research is required in watching out for benefits of fenugreek in boosting testosterone production in men.
6. It is good for heart patients
Regular consumption of fenugreek seeds or fenugreek leaves can be beneficial for your cardiovascular health. Fenugreek can reduce risks of heart disease. Cholesterol improving properties of fenugreek are further beneficial for heart health. Fenugreek is a herb which reduces risk of heart attack and blood clots induced by stroke.
7. Reduces inflammation
Fenugreek can reduce inflammation levels in the body, helping with issues like chronic cough, boils, bronchitis and various skin conditions including eczema. Fenugreek can also be helpful in dealing with boils, body pains, kidney ailments and swelling in lymph nodes.
This winter, load up your kitchen with fenugreek leaves and avail the many benefits of this herb!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
