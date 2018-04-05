Gastritis: Foods To Eat And Avoid In Gastritis Diet
There are different kinds of gastritis which are caused by various factors. Know foods to eat and avoid in a gastritis diet.
Gastritis is a condition which causes inflammation of stomach lining
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking alcohol regularly can cause gastritis
- Avoid caffeine to relieve gastritis
- Eliminate milk from your diet if gastritis cause ulcers
Gastritis is a condition which causes inflammation of the stomach lining. Gastritis can either be acute or chronic. Acute gastritis tends to happen suddenly while chronic gastritis is a condition which happens overtime. There are different kinds of gastritis which are caused by various factors. Usually, gastritis goes away quickly after treatment. But at times, gastritis stays for longer and causes ulcers. Diet plays an important role when it comes to preventing a condition like gastritis. Whatever you eat and drink will be an influencer in your developing gastritis.
Some forms of gastritis happens because of drinking alcohol regularly or drinking too much of it at one time. A condition like gastritis can be controlled by eating and avoiding a few foods.
Causes of gastritis
1. Helicobacter pylori
This infection causing bacteria is known to be one of the most common causes of gastritis. The infection is common in developing countries and begins during childhood. The infection doesn't show symptoms until you become an adult.
2. Food allergies
Food allergies are other common causes of gastritis. Eosinophilic esophagitis is a gastrointestinal disorder in which certain allergenic foods can cause gastritis. It is thus important to be aware if you are allergic to some foods.
Bacterial or viral infections or surgeries to remove a part of your stomach can also cause gastritis.
4. Autoimmune diseases
Autoimmune diseases are also capable of causing gastritis. It happens when the body's immune system adversely impacts the healthy tissues in the stomach lining.
5. Injury or illness
Any major injury or illness can be the reason you have acute gastritis. An illness which can have an impact on your blood flow in the stomach can increase acid in stomach and causes gastritis.
What to eat on gastritis diet
If you have gastritis way too often, foods rich in fibre are suggested. This includes apples, oats, broccoli, beans and carrots. Foods which are low in fat like chicken, fish and turkey are also suggested. More alkaline foods like vegetables are helpful in preventing incidence of gastritis. Drinks that are not carbonated and are without caffeine are suggested in gastritis diet. Probiotic foods such as yogurt, kombucha, kimchi and sauerkraut are also suggested on a gastritis diet.
Foods to avoid on gastritis diet
Fatty foods, alcohol, caffeinated beverages like tea and coffee, fried foods, carbonated drinks, acidic foods and spicy foods should be avoided in a gastritis diet.
If you have ulcer because of gastritis, try and avoid milk and see if the condition improves.
Gastritis treatment
Doctors prescribe certain medications in order to treat gastritis. Apart from the medications, you can do your part by avoiding foods that trigger gastritis and eating foods that help in relieving the condition.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.