Can Walking Reduce The Risk Of Heart Diseases?

As an accessible, low-impact exercise, walking is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. Here's how it positively impacts heart health.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Apr 4, 2025 04:43 IST
3-Min Read
Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but the good news is that it's often preventable through lifestyle changes. One of the simplest and most effective habits for heart health is walking. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American Heart Association (AHA), regular walking can significantly reduce the risk of heart diseases by improving cardiovascular function, lowering blood pressure, and managing weight. As an accessible, low-impact exercise, walking is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. Here's how it positively impacts heart health.

Benefits of walking for heart health

Walking boosts circulation, strengthens the heart muscle, and helps regulate key risk factors such as cholesterol and blood sugar. WHO recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week; a goal that can be easily achieved through brisk walking. Here are the key benefits of walking for heart health.



1. Improves circulation

Walking increases blood flow throughout the body, delivering oxygen to the heart and other organs more efficiently. This reduces the strain on the heart and improves overall cardiovascular performance.



2. Helps maintain a healthy weight

Excess weight is a major contributor to heart disease. Walking burns calories and helps manage body fat. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even a 30-minute brisk walk daily can aid in long-term weight management.

3. Lowers blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Studies show that regular walking can help lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, especially when done consistently over time.

4. Balances cholesterol levels

Walking improves HDL (good cholesterol) while reducing LDL (bad cholesterol). Balanced cholesterol levels help prevent the build-up of plaques in arteries, which can lead to heart attacks.

5. Reduces blood sugar levels

Managing blood sugar is crucial for heart health, especially for people with diabetes or insulin resistance. Walking after meals has been shown to help reduce glucose spikes and enhance insulin sensitivity.

6. Reduces stress and anxiety

Mental health has a direct impact on the heart. Walking releases endorphins, the body's natural stress relievers. The American Psychological Association (APA) links regular walking to reduced cortisol levels and improved mood, both of which benefit cardiovascular health.

7. Strengthens the heart muscle

Like any other muscle, the heart benefits from regular activity. Walking makes the heart stronger and more efficient, lowering the resting heart rate and reducing overall cardiovascular strain.

8. Improves sleep quality

Poor sleep has been associated with an increased risk of heart diseases. Walking, particularly in natural light, helps regulate circadian rhythms and improves sleep quality, which in turn supports heart function.

9. Encourages consistency

Unlike many forms of exercise, walking doesn't require a gym membership or equipment. Its accessibility makes it easier for people to stay active long-term, improving heart health over time.

Walking is a simple, effective, and sustainable way to lower your risk of heart disease. Whether you're aiming to maintain heart health or reduce existing risk factors, incorporating regular walks into your daily routine can make a lasting difference to your cardiovascular health and overall well-being.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

