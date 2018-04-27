Bet You Didn't Know These Benefits Of Fenugreek Seeds
It is because of their endless health benefits that fenugreek seeds are a common part of most Indian kitchens.
Fenugreek seeds help in aiding digestion
Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi seeds are rich in flavonoids, proteins and fibre. They contain saponins, alkaloids, iron, amino acids, calcium, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. It is because of their endless health benefits that fenugreek seeds are a common part of most Indian kitchens. They are a natural alternative, an effective home remedy for several health problems. They are especially beneficial for aiding digestion and are considered effective for treating gastric ulcers, soothing inflammation and easing down skin irritation.
Here are some benefits of fenugreek seeds we bet you didn't know:
1. They aid digestion
One of the most important functions of fenugreek seeds is to aid digestion. They stimulate liver and spleen and act as a natural diuretic. They can help in treating dysentery. You can roast fenugreek seeds and make an infusion in order use them for aiding digestion. Mucilage in fenugreek seeds can help in dealing gastritis and gastric ulcers. Regular consumption of fenugreek seeds can help in keeping constipation at bay. This is because of half of the content of fenugreek seeds is dietary fibre. Conditions like diverticulitis, colitis and irritable bowel syndrome can also be dealt with by consuming fenugreek seeds.
2. They can aid weight loss
Fenugreek seeds can help in aiding weight loss. They are helpful in controlling cholesterol levels. Properties in fenugreek seeds which regulate cholesterol levels can also help in fighting obesity and abnormal lipid levels.
3. They reduce inflammation
Oil extracted from fenugreek seeds can help in softening of the skin. You can add fenugreek seed oil in olive or jojoba oil and apply on skin on where there is inflammation or irritation. Anti-inflammatory properties in fenugreek seeds offer protection from acne. Applying fenugreek seed oil on skin reduces pimples. As per Ayurveda, fenugreek seed oil can be applied topically on inflamed skin. It can help in easing out swelling and other inflammatory actions.
4. They delay the process of ageing
Antioxidants in fenugreek seeds delay the ageing caused by free radical damage. These antioxidants can protect cellular structures from oxidative damage in the body.
5. They regulate cholesterol levels
It is under traditional Chinese medicine that says that consumption of fenugreek seeds can help in regulating cholesterol levels in the body. They can bring down levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol.
6. They increase breastmilk
Fenugreek seeds help in enhancing production of breastmilk in lactating mothers. It is of great help to nursing mothers who produce inadequate breastmilk.
7. They stabilise blood sugar in diabetics
Fenugreek seeds are known to decrease insulin resistance and control blood sugar levels. They are hence suitable for people with diabetes, but only those who have a mild form of the condition. However, the dosage of fenugreek seeds in diabetics must be taken under medical supervision.
8. They help in fighting fevers
Fenugreek seeds can be used as an effective home remedy for fighting fevers. When suffering from fever, you can add fenugreek seeds in hot herbal tea.
9. They increase flow of periods
Emmenagogues property of fenugreek seeds make them beneficial for increasing menstrual flow. They improve uterine contractions.
10. They soothe sores
Soothing properties in fenugreek seeds are helpful in dealing with sore throats. They have analgesic properties along with mucilage, both of which are good for sore throat. Ayurveda suggests that you can mix fenugreek seeds with tamarind leaves to make a gargle for easing sore throat.
You can include fenugreek seeds in your diet by either soaking or sprouting them. You can roast them and add them on top of your food. A fenugreek tea with a concoction of honey and lemon can also be a good way of including fenugreek seeds in your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.