ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Health Benefits Of Bone Broth

7 Health Benefits Of Bone Broth

Bone broth is a wholesome stock made up of bones of poultry, meat, beef, lamb and seldom by adding boiled vegetables. Were you aware of the health benefits of bone broth?
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 24, 2018 09:37 IST
3-Min Read
7 Health Benefits Of Bone Broth

The collagen present in bone broth heals your gut lining and reduces inflammation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Bone broth is rich in minerals that support the immune system
  2. It contains healing compounds like collagen
  3. The collagen in bone broth heals your gut lining and reduces inflammation

All the prominent advantages of bone broth are very new to the world of health and fitness. Many health fitness endorsers, beauty gurus, and bloggers are talking about bone broth benefits. But, it is that traditional healing food of the past which got acknowledged recently. Bone broth has been a remedy for ages in many households for treating flu, cold and cough. It is rich in minerals and has healing properties. Many doctors, health professionals, and physicians prescribe bone broth to improve the body inside-out. To understand the benefits, it is imperative to know what bone broth is. Bone broth is nothing but a wholesome stock made up of bones of poultry, meat, beef, lamb and some boiled vegetables. Bone broth adds collagen to the skin, enables the face to look youthful, detoxifies liver and helps in getting rid of body toxins. The sticky broth enhances the absorption of nutrients while building the perfect setting for the gut flora.

l3gogm98

RELATED STORIES

Does Your Child Grind Teeth At Night? Then You Need To Know This

Teeth grinding or bruxism (in medical terminology) is a condition in which people tend to grind or clench their teeth from time to time. Occasional teeth grinding is not that harmful. It is only when teeth grinding becomes a regular task that you need to worry about it.

Sonali Bendre's Recent Post With Her Son May Leave You In Tears! Here's How You Can Talk To Your Loved Ones About Cancer

Recently, Sonali Bendre shared a picture on Instagram with her son talking about how she broke the news of her cancer diagnosis to him. Here's what Psychiatrist Dr Sanjay Chugh has to say about talking to loved ones about cancer diagnosis.


Bone broth is made up by boiling bones of animals and fresh vegetables

Also read: Dairy Plus These 5 Foods Are Your Key To Stronger Bones

Here's a list of the top 7 health benefits of bone broth you must know.

1. Relieves joint pain

Glucosamine and chondroitin are two compounds that are found in bone broth. These compounds boost joint health and minimize symptoms of arthritis and osteoarthritis. The protein found in vertebrate animals in their bones, skin, cartilage, ligaments, tendons and bone marrow are highly beneficial for health. Gelatin is one of the main nutrients present in bone broth, which further supports strong bones and builds bone mineral density.

2. Boosts immune system

Bone broth is highly recommended for gut health and supporting immune system function. Amino acids like proline, glutamine, and arginine adjust the openings of the gut lining, support gut integrity and strengthen immunity in humans and animals. Bone broth also fosters healthy sleep, boosts energy levels and helps you maintain a good mood. 

Also read: 7 Best Protein-Rich Foods For Stronger Bones

3. Healthy skin

Formation of elastin and other compounds within the skin is because of the presence of collagen. Collagen is effective for boosting the skin's tone and appearance. The perceptibility of wrinkles, lowering puffiness and fighting various other signs of aging is reduced by collagen. There is a reduction of cellulite while eating foods and especially supplements comprising of collagen. 

4. Beneficial for the gut

Bone broth supports the growth of probiotics (good bacteria) in the gut and prevents inflammation. Unlike many other foods, which can be difficult to fully break down, bone broth stock breaks down quickly which is why it is promptly digested in the digestive system. Also, the presence of gelatin in bone broth is profitable for rebuilding the strength of the gut lining and fighting food allergies.

Also read: Gut Flora: 6 Ways How Gut Flora Affects Your Overall Health

5. Promotes weight loss

L-glutamine is a critical amino acid (building block of protein) essential for the body and gut health which is present in Bone Broth. L-glutamine diminishes the Firmicutes in the gut, which allows a large number of calories to be delivered through food. Therefore, a higher number of Firmicutes present in the body is one of the few reasons that causes obesity. This way, bone broth promotes weight loss.

umr8lq3oBone broth promotes weight loss

6. Builds muscles

The amino acids in bone broth can assist in the stimulation of muscle protein synthesis. Muscle protein synthesis is vital for the ongoing growth, improvement, and preservation of skeletal muscle groups. Researchers found that ingesting amino acids improved muscle protein synthesis and diminished inflammation, both in healthy participants and participants undergoing cancer therapy.

Also read: All You Need To Do To Keep Your Bones Healthy At 60

7. Detoxification

Bone broth is one of the most potent detoxification agents. The stock contains potassium and glycine, which carry out both cellular and liver detoxification This is because it stimulates the digestive system to suspend waste and and liver to dismiss toxins, strengthens preserved tissues, and increases the body's use of antioxidants. Bone broth boosts detoxification by providing sulfur, especially when vegetables, garlic, and herbs are added and presence of glutathione. This reduces oxidative stress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

World's Most Prescribed Medicine: Antibiotics

Here's Another Way To Cut Down Depression, Anxiety And Stress: Go Green!

How Can You Tell Whether Your Doctor Is Any Good?

Here's Why You Must Use Sunscreen Regularly; It's Cuts Cancer Risk By 40%

Mums-To-Be, Your Gut May Hold The Answer To Autism In Newborns

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES