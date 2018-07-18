Core Stix! What Is This New Equipment Sonakshi Is Working Out On? Know Sonakshi's Secret To Being Fit!
Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha were seen working out on the core stix recently. Read here to know about core stix health benefits and Sonakshi's vigorous workout regime.
Sonakshi Sinha working out on core stix at Namrata Purohit's Pilates studio
HIGHLIGHTS
- Core stix allow sculpting and toning of the body
- Exercising on the core stix enables active ageing
- Sonakshi swears by Pilates for maintaining her fit body
Celebrity Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha were recently seen having some fun time in the gym. Namrata, who is an ardent lover of introducing new things in her studio in Mumbai, was seen exercising on something called "Core Stix". Shortly after introducing the fresh new equipment, Namrata shared an Instagram story where Sonakshi Sinha was seen working out on these core stix. Namrata mentions that one can do lunges and strengthen their core by working out on the core stix, while adding that exercising on the equipment can be really challenging.
Core Stix! Lunging and also working the core and arms in this exercise... These are really challenging but great fun! I love introducing new things at the studio and ensuring every class is interesting and fun! . . . #PilatesGirl #Pilates #CoreStix #Core #Abs #FlatAbs #Bollywood #BollywoodFitness #ThePilatesStudio #Strong #WorkHard #Workout
Let's take a look at the various health benefits of working out on the core stix:
1. Core stix allow sculpting and toning of the body. They help in maximising both time and calorie burn. Exercising on the core stix regularly helps you get an appealing body. It greatly is effective in improving your functional strength as well.
2. An added benefit of core stix is that it is portable and folds up for storage. You can buy it to workout at home. It is quite convenient equipment as it can be stored and carried quickly and easily.
Also read: 7 Reasons Why Headstands Should Be Included In Your Workout Regime
3. Core stix health benefits also include improving athletic performance. Workouts on core sticks are such that they stimulate real sports actions. Exercising on core stix improves power, strength, endurance and flexibility.
4. Exercising on core stix help in rehabilitation of strength. People of all ages can work out on the core stix - including wheelchair bound, senior citizens or professional athletes. Core stix come with a variety of rods which have different resistance levels. It helps in preventing injuries.
5. Exercising on the core stix enables active ageing. It allows seniors to work on their core strength while standing up safely and efficiently. Seniors need to have strong core strength as it is something which is required to perform everyday tasks like sitting and standing, gardening, etc. It fosters a sense of independence in individuals who exercise on it daily.
Also read: Want Flat Abs? You Need To Try This Fun Ab Workout For Burning Belly Fat By Celeb Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit
6. Core stix allows people to have engaging, calorie burning, high energy and strength building workout. They make for an amazing equipment for group classes. It challenges users at their individual ability levels. Core stix allow the unique combination of high endurance aerobic workouts combined with strength building resistance workouts.
Sonakshi Sinha's workout regime
Apart from working out on core stix with Namrata, Bollywood has admired Sonakshi for her determination and tremendous weight loss journey. She is definitely one of the fittest stars that Bollywood has currently.
The secret behind her chiseled abs and toned body is Pilates - a fitness regime which many Bollywood celebrities swear by. Scroll down her Instagram feed and you will see just how enthusiastic Sonakshi is about working out.
She perfects headstands like a complete pro and does leg dab too effortlessly to be true. Watch the video below to know what we are talking about.
Also read: Binge Eaten During Weekend? Celeb Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit Has The Perfect Solution
The below post is a mere testament to the fact that Sonakshi wants to leave no stone unturned when it comes to inspiring her fans with her fitness routine. She is seen putting all her energy into this very challenging strength training exercise.
When it comes to exercising, there should be no ifs and buts. Sonakshi seems to be very strict about her exercising schedule and believes that no one should come in between her and exercising routine. The post below will explain better.
Want abs like Sonakshi? You must crunch, and crunch hard! Also, it seems that ab crunches are her go-to exercise after cheat meal. Are we right, Sonakshi?
She is undoubtedly a fan of good food! It can be seen with the below post, which apparently posted before heading to Amritsar- the food paradise!
Way to go Sonakshi. Celebs like you can definitely help people be fitter and healthier, for good!
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.