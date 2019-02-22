Bed Sores Giving You A Hard Time? Try These Home Remedies For Quick Relief
Because of constant pressure, blood supply reduces in the skin and tissues underneath, thus resulting in bed sores. Bed sores are common among people who are wheelchair bound or bed ridden because of medical reasons.
Pressure sores or bed sores are injuries developed when the skin faces pressure for a long time. Bed sores are common among people who are wheelchair bound or bed ridden because of medical reasons. Because of constant pressure, blood supply reduces in the skin and tissues underneath. This results in sores in the area. Pressure ulcers can develop in any part of the body that is under pressure. Common areas of bed sores include hips, spine, elbows and heels. How the sore looks will depend on how severe it is.
Home remedies for bed sores that can provide quick relief
1. Keep the wound clean
In order to prevent infection, it is important that you clean the wound regularly. You can wash it with gentle soap and water. On the second stage you can wash the wound with a water and salt solution. Applying salt water mix on the wound can help in getting rid of dead tissue as well as excess fluid from the wound. For stages 3 or 4, it is recommended that you get the sores cleaned with medical assistance.
2. Turmeric paste
Wound healing properties of turmeric can be helpful in case of bed sores. You can apply a turmeric paste on the wound directly. Curcumin, the bioactive compound in turmeric speeds up the process of healing wounds. Applying turmeric on the wound facilitates better skin growth and wound contraction.
3. Relieve pressure
An effective way to deal with bed sores is to relieve pressure from the affected area. After that, you need to clean the sore, dress it and change the dressing as and when is needed. Remove dead tissue from the sore and have a healthy diet to facilitate faster healing.
4. Opt for mattresses and cushions that relieve pressure
There are special cushions and mattresses that can help in easing pressure on the area affected by bed sores. These mattresses or cushions are filled with air or water, and may help in providing extra support to the person suffering from the bed sores. You can ask your doctor about the most suited mattress and cushion for seeking comfort.
5. Apply sugar salt solution
Sprinkling granulated sugar on the sore or applying sugar paste before bandaging can help in reducing severity of the wound. Sugar can promote growth of new tissue and can help in dehydrating bacteria that causes infection. What's more is that it is easier to clean a wound while changing the dressing when you apply sugar to the wound. This is because sugar helps in absorbing fluid from the wound.
6. Shift your positions frequently
Shifting your positions frequently can help in easing the pressure on the affected area. A wheelchair bound person can try to shift position regularly while a bedridden person should seek help for moving after a few hours.
7. Use raw papaya paste
Dead tissues in bed sores can be really bad for healing. Dead tissues are one of the primary causes of infection on the wounds. Thus, it is important that you remove dead tissues from the wounds regularly. One way to do this is by applying raw papaya on the wound. Papaya contains papain, an enzyme which has exfoliating properties. Applying it on the bed sores can help in removal of dead tissues.
