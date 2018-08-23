Vitamin B3: Healthy Benefits And Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin B3
Vitamin B3 which is also known as niacin is an important nutrient. Every part of your body needs vitamin B3 to function properly. Niacin is one of the eight B-vitamins. Niacin is water-soluble, so your body does not store it. Hence, your body can excrete excess amounts of the vitamin if it is not needed. As a supplement, niacin may help lower cholesterol, ease arthritis and boost brain function, among other benefits. However, it can also have serious side effects if you take in high quantities.
Some foods which are rich in Vitamin B3:
- Eggs
- Peanuts
- Fish
- Milk
- Cheese
- Mushrooms
- Green peas
- Cereals
- Meat
- Green vegetables
The following article explains the health benefits of Vitamin B3:
1.Cardiovascular Disease: High dosage of vitamin B3 is helpful in improving cholesterol levels in people who cannot tolerate statins. Niacin can raise good cholesterol (HDL) by up to 35%. It can naturally lower blood pressure and is likely to reduce the risk of a heart attack and stroke. Vitamin B3 is known to expand the blood vessels, which thereby improves the blood circulation and enhances the overall functionality of the cardiovascular system.
2.Beneficial for Diabetics: Vitamin B3 is well-known for its ability to treat high blood sugar levels and symptoms of diabetes. A majority of diabetics are able to effectively regulate HBA1C levels with the assistance of vitamin B3. Therefore, you should include cereals, cheese, milk and other foods in your diet which are rich in vitamin B3.
3.Healthy Skin: Dermatitis or irritated,cracking skin is a symptom of vitamin B3 deficiency. There is also some evidence that niacin may help prevent skin cancer. It helps protect skin cells against sun damage, whether it is used orally or applied topically to the skin in the form of lotions and creams.Most of the effects of niacin on the skin have been seen when it is applied topically to the affected area, but getting sufficient niacin in your diet can be beneficial in preventing irritation.
4.Relief of Arthritis Pain: Niacin plays an important role in increasing blood flow to certain areas. Therefore, it can help relieve you of the arthritis pain by encouraging blood flow to painful areas. It is also helpful in improving joint flexibility and reduces pain. You should aim to eat niacin rich foods like eggs, meat, green leafy vegetables and mushrooms. But do not take them in high quantity unless recommended by your doctor.
