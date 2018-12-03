ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Green Peas This Winter

5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Green Peas This Winter

Green peas are high in starch or complex carbs. They are low in calories and rich in fibre, protein, Vitamin A and Vitamin K. Read here to know the many health benefits of including green peas in your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 3, 2018 05:45 IST
3-Min Read
5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Green Peas This Winter

Green peas are sold as a vegetable but they belong to the legume family

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Green peas can help in keeping blood sugar level under control
  2. They are great for digestion
  3. Green peas can aid weight loss

Green peas are tiny, yet so delicious and widely popular! They are rich in fibre and numerous other important nutrients. Unlike what you have always thought them to be, green peas are not vegetables. They belong to the legume family. They are legumes like chickpeas, peanuts and beans. However, green peas have been commonly sold as a vegetable in canned, fresh or frozen varieties. Green peas are high in starch or complex carbs. They are low in calories and rich in fibre, protein, Vitamin A and Vitamin K. They are also a good source manganese, iron, folate and thiamine. High protein, fibre and low calorie proteins can be included in a weight loss diet as well.

Read below to know the many health benefits green peas

1. They are filling


RELATED STORIES

Do You Know About The Yo-Yo Diet? It Can Be Fatal, Finds Study

A study found that this form of dieting leads to adverse health outcomes and 80 per cent of people who lose weight gradually regain either the same weight or even more than they had before going on a diet.

What Is Weight Cycling? Did You Know It Could Raise Mortality Risk?

Weight cycling leads to adverse health outcomes. By some estimates, 80 percent of people who lose weight will gradually regain it to end up at the same weight or even heavier than they were before they went on a diet.

Fibre and protein-rich protein can keep you full for longer. They can be helpful in reducing appetite and weight loss. Protein and fibre together slow down digestion and promote feeling of fullness.

Also read: This Protein-Rich Diet Can Help You Gain Weight: Other Healthy Ways To Help You Gain Weight

2. Good for heart health

Magnesium, potassium and calcium are heart healthy minerals found in peas. Peas help in preventing high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. Fibre content in peas can help in lowering levels of bad cholesterol in the body. Antioxidants present in green peas are also considered to be heart healthy.

iqvsdbao

Green peas can help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Good for digestion

Fibrous green peas are excellent for digestion. They provide intestines with good bacteria, which keep them healthy and promote gut health. Eating a diet rich in fibre adds more weight to your stool, thus facilitating quick passage of waste pass through your body.

Also read: Can You Eat Proteins While On A Keto Diet? Top 5 Proteins To Eat On A Ketogenic Diet

4. Green peas can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control

Green peas are relatively low in glycemic index and can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control. Protein and fibre content in peas can further aid keeping blood sugar levels under control. Fibre slows down the rate at which carbs are absorbed in the body. This promotes slower and more stable rise in blood sugar levels.

5. Good for diabetics

Controlled levels of blood sugar are important to keep diabetes under control. People with diabetes can include peas in their diet as it is low in glycemic index. B Vitamins, Vitamin A, K and C are all helpful in reducing risk of diabetes.

However, green peas contain antinutrients like phytic acid and lectins, which have the tendency to absorb with minerals like iron, zinc, calcium and magnesium. Lectins on the other hand may cause gas and bloating.

Also read: If You Want To Lose Weight, Eat This Much Protein Daily

To prevent these, you can keep portion control under check or prepare them differently, and eat them only when fully cooked.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

How To Get Rid Of Itchy Ears? Some Amazing Home Remedies Might Help
How To Get Rid Of Itchy Ears? Some Amazing Home Remedies Might Help

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Protein-Rich Drink Is Good For Your Overall Health: Health Benefits Of Buttermilk You Should Know

Night Owls At Greater Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes: Study

Do You Know About The Yo-Yo Diet? It Can Be Fatal, Finds Study

What Is Weight Cycling? Did You Know It Could Raise Mortality Risk?

Nano Technology Offers Hope For Better Cancer Testing

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES