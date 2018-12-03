5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Green Peas This Winter
Green peas are high in starch or complex carbs. They are low in calories and rich in fibre, protein, Vitamin A and Vitamin K. Read here to know the many health benefits of including green peas in your diet.
Green peas are sold as a vegetable but they belong to the legume family
HIGHLIGHTS
- Green peas can help in keeping blood sugar level under control
- They are great for digestion
- Green peas can aid weight loss
Green peas are tiny, yet so delicious and widely popular! They are rich in fibre and numerous other important nutrients. Unlike what you have always thought them to be, green peas are not vegetables. They belong to the legume family. They are legumes like chickpeas, peanuts and beans. However, green peas have been commonly sold as a vegetable in canned, fresh or frozen varieties. Green peas are high in starch or complex carbs. They are low in calories and rich in fibre, protein, Vitamin A and Vitamin K. They are also a good source manganese, iron, folate and thiamine. High protein, fibre and low calorie proteins can be included in a weight loss diet as well.
Read below to know the many health benefits green peas
1. They are filling
Fibre and protein-rich protein can keep you full for longer. They can be helpful in reducing appetite and weight loss. Protein and fibre together slow down digestion and promote feeling of fullness.
Also read: This Protein-Rich Diet Can Help You Gain Weight: Other Healthy Ways To Help You Gain Weight
2. Good for heart health
Magnesium, potassium and calcium are heart healthy minerals found in peas. Peas help in preventing high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. Fibre content in peas can help in lowering levels of bad cholesterol in the body. Antioxidants present in green peas are also considered to be heart healthy.
3. Good for digestion
Fibrous green peas are excellent for digestion. They provide intestines with good bacteria, which keep them healthy and promote gut health. Eating a diet rich in fibre adds more weight to your stool, thus facilitating quick passage of waste pass through your body.
Also read: Can You Eat Proteins While On A Keto Diet? Top 5 Proteins To Eat On A Ketogenic Diet
4. Green peas can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control
Green peas are relatively low in glycemic index and can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control. Protein and fibre content in peas can further aid keeping blood sugar levels under control. Fibre slows down the rate at which carbs are absorbed in the body. This promotes slower and more stable rise in blood sugar levels.
5. Good for diabetics
Controlled levels of blood sugar are important to keep diabetes under control. People with diabetes can include peas in their diet as it is low in glycemic index. B Vitamins, Vitamin A, K and C are all helpful in reducing risk of diabetes.
However, green peas contain antinutrients like phytic acid and lectins, which have the tendency to absorb with minerals like iron, zinc, calcium and magnesium. Lectins on the other hand may cause gas and bloating.
Also read: If You Want To Lose Weight, Eat This Much Protein Daily
To prevent these, you can keep portion control under check or prepare them differently, and eat them only when fully cooked.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.