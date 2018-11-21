Top 6 Home Remedies That Can Help Speed Up Your Digestion
The main causes of digestive disorders are unhealthy eating habits, no physical activity, poor nutrition, food allergy or even an infection. However, certain home remedies can help improve your digestion naturally.
Digestive issues might be common, but they are not normal.
Do you feel uneasy after eating your meals? The reason might be indigestion. Digestive issues might be common, but they are not normal. We generally avoid talking about digestive disorders and we hardly seek any help for problems related to digestive health. But one should not ignore them. The most common problems which are associated with the digestive tract are diarrhea, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), belly cramps, gas, nausea and heartburn. The main causes of digestive disorders are unhealthy eating habits, no physical activity, poor nutrition, food allergy, medication or even an infection. However, certain home remedies can help improve your digestion naturally.
6 Natural ways to improve your digestion:
1. Chew you food properly:
The most important part of good digestion is chewing your food. When you chew your food well, it eases the work for your digestive system, so your body can focus on other functions. Take time eat your food. Chew your food properly and slowly. Do not be in a hurry to finish the meal as it can lead to indigestion.
2. Fiber rich diet:
Fiber plays an important role in digestion. It is important to consume both types of fiber, soluble fiber and insoluble fiber since they both help your digestive system in different ways. Good sources of fiber include fruits, vegetables, wheat bran whole grains, oat bran, nuts, seeds and legumes. Avoid eating processed or junk food.
3. Stay hydrated:
Drinking plenty of water is good for your digestive health. Keep yourself hydrated all day long by sipper water and other fluids like fresh fruit juices, lime water or coconut water.
4. Keep moving:
Your body is designed to move. Physical exercise is very important for the overall health of the body. You can either go for walks, running, swimming, yoga or even cyclic. Physical activity on regular basis helps in moving food through your digestive system, thereby reducing the chances of digestive issues.
5. Healthy fats:
Fat keeps food moving smoothly through your digestive system. Include healthy fats in your diets like cheese, olive oil, whole eggs, nuts, avocado and fatty fish. As an added benefit, omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation, which may further prevent inflammatory bowel diseases. Hence, include salmon, tuna, chia seeds, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds in your diet.
6. Avoid stress:
In general, stress can have a negative impact on your health. Stress has been associated with several digestive disorders like stomach ulcers, diarrhea, constipation and IBS. Though stress is normal but avoid taking stress with certain breathing exercises, meditation or even yoga.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
