11 Quick Tips To Beat The Heat And Stay Hydrated During Summer
During the soaring summer days, it is important that you make all efforts to prevent dehydration. Here are 11 tips by lifestyle Luke Coutinho that can help you stay hydrated in summer.
Eating cooling foods like cucumber, bottle gourd, watermelon and bananas during summer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sugarcane juice and coconut water are popular summer drinks
- Eat cooling foods like cucumber and watermelons during summer
- Wear comfortable cotton clothes during summer
Temperatures are soaring as high as 45 degrees and Delhiites can't keep calm. The heat can cause extreme dehydration and fatigue. It can make you feel low on energy and all of this calls for the need of some cooling and refreshing foods that can help you cope up in the coming days. Addressing this concern is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on Facebook in a live session. He says that the heat can cause headaches, complete blackout, skin problems, loss of appetite, migraine, confusion, muscle cramping and muscle stiffness to name a few.
To beat the ill effects of heat wave, drinking sufficient water is very important. Luke highlights the fact that many people are likely to be dehyrdated, despite the weather outside. This is because a lot of time is spend indoors in AC rooms and halls and people forget to drink water. This upsets electrolyte balance in the body. Electrolyte balance is important to keep your body hydrated and for ph balance. Sweating because of the heat makes the body lose a lot of electrolytes.
Also read: Don't Miss Out On These 7 Skincare Hacks This Summer
Tips to keep yourself hydrated during summer
1. Drink water: The trick is to neither overdo it nor underdo it. Drinking 8 to 10 glasses of water daily is important for maintaining health during hot summer day.
2. Hydrating foods: Add lemon to your water. Lemons help in restoring electrolyte balance in the body. If you sweat a lot, add some salt (preferably pink salt) to your water. Water with a pinch of jaggery, lemon and pink salt is an effective sports drink as well.
3. Fruits: Summer is the season of watermelons, papayas, guavas, grapes, bananas and mangoes. Eating these fruits can keep you hydrated during the warm summer months. They are cooling fruits that are high in water content.
4. Cucumber: Cucumber is a veggie with 90% water content and is extremely cooling in nature. You qan munch on raw cucumber or add it to your drink water, juices, curd, smoothies, etc.
Also read: These Natural Ingredients Can Protect Your Baby's Skin In Summer
5. Dairy: Curd, buttermilk and lassi are refreshing summer drinks that can keep you hydrated during summer. You can have these if dairy suits you and you are not lactose intolerant. You should preferable have these drinks during the day and not after sunset. Having them after sunset may give you cold. Also, don't add sugar to these drinks. It will merely mess up all the health benefits.
6. Bottle gourd: Bottle gourd is a cooling food with over 90% water content. You can make its sabzi or prepare a soup out of it.
7. Fenugreek seeds: Consuming raw fenugreek seeds is the quickest way to reduce heat in the body, says Luke. Soak fenugreek seeds in water for 1-2 hours and then eat them as is. You can also ground seeds into water and drink it.
8. Coconut water: This is another popular cooling and hydrating drink you can have during summer.
9. Sugarcane juice: It is a great post-workout drink and can keep you hydrated during summer.
Also read: 10 Weight Loss Friendly Hydrating Foods You Cannot Afford To Miss This Summer
10. Fennel seeds: Fennel seeds or sauf are great for your digestive system. They can facilitate quick digestion of food. They can prevent digestion problems during summer.
11. Sattu: Roasted Bengal gram with cumin powder, coriander and chilli in water is also a great summer drink that can keep you hydrated.
Besides, you should try staying indoors during the team when the heat is at its peak (12 noon to 3/4 pm). Do not step out immediately if you are indoors in a cold environment. This may make you fall sick. Wear comfortable cotton clothes and cotton underwear. They will allow your skin to breathe. Wear lose clothes at night.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.