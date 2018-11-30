This World AIDS Day 2018 Know The Various Ways By Which HIV Can Be Transmitted
World AIDS Day 2018: Human immunodeficiency virus or HIV is a virus that attacks the immune cells. HIV is a lifelong infection which spreads through blood and body fluids.
The theme for World AIDS Day 2018 is "Know Your Status".
HIGHLIGHTS
- Every year 1st December is marked as the World AIDS Day
- HIV is a lifelong infection which spreads through blood and body fluids
- Women in particular are at a higher risk of infection through sex
Every year 1st December is marked as the World AIDS Day. The day is observed to promote awareness regarding this disease as it weakens the immune system and makes the body prone to several chronic diseases. The significant day has a particular theme every year. The theme for World AIDS Day 2018 is "Know Your Status". The day was first initiated by WHO in the year 1988. This year it will also be an occasion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day. The day is an opportunity for people all over the world to unite in the fight against HIV and show their support for people living with HIV.
On the occasion of World Health Day, let us first understand what the disease actually is. Human immunodeficiency virus or HIV is a virus that attacks the immune cells. HIV is a lifelong infection which spreads through blood and body fluids. However, receiving proper treatment and managing the disease effectively can prevent HIV from reaching a severe level. Further, it also reduces the risk of a person passing on the virus. The virus can only be transmitted from one infected person to another through the direct contact of bodily fluids. These fluids include blood (including menstrual blood), vaginal secretions, sexual contact, semen and breast milk. Some of the common signs and symptoms of HIV are joint pain, rapid weight loss, chills, sore throat, fever, weakness, hot flashes, muscle ache and red rashes.
Now let us look at the common ways by which HIV is spread:
1. All over the world, the most common way through which HIV infections occur is sexual contact. Women in particular are at a higher risk of infection through sex. Also, the risk of getting HIV infection becomes easier if a person already has a sexually transmitted disease (STD)
2. The other common by which the infection gets spread is by sharing needles, syringes, unsafe or unsanitary injections or other equipment which is used to prepare and inject drugs with someone who is already infected with HIV
3. Receiving blood transfusions, blood products, or organ and tissue transplants that are contaminated with HIV also increases the risk of HIV infection. This risk is extremely low as most countries test the blood products for HIV first.
4. A mother who is infected with HIV can pass the virus to her baby through her blood during pregnancy and birth, or even through breast milk while breastfeeding her child
5. Eating food that has been pre-chewed by a person infected with HIV
