Does Size Of The Penis Affect Sexual Intercourse?
Does size matter? Well it is very debatable. Read on to know some facts and myths related to this question.
Does size of the penis really matter for sex?
Does size matter?
The question of what should be the penile size for a pleasurable sexual experience is a very debatable issue. There are a number of opinions related to this query. Some people may link this with their love and affection for their partner or what kind of a relationship exists between the two. On the other hand, women who experience frequent orgasms reveal that size matters to them and so do women who prefer vaginal-penile intercourse. This in turn, creates a sense of anxiety in men.
Some facts and beliefs related to the query, "Does size matter?" are:
1. The importance of penile size for sexual intercourse is different broadly while discussing clitoral sex and vaginal sex. Where women who reach orgasms during vaginal sex feel that size does matter, women experiencing orgasms through clitoral sex do not feel so. This states that the size of penis does not state that whether or not the act will be pleasurable or not.
2. Penile size for sexual intercourse leads to anxiety in men which hampers them from making most of the experience and enjoying it to the fullest.
3. People who feel only deep penetration is the means for complete satisfaction, this is just a myth! For some, deep penetration can cause discomfort and make your partner uncomfortable. Oral and hand stimulation in partner's genitals is equally satisfying.
4. Proportion is another perspective here. Men with a bigger penis but no physique and short height are not much preferred by women, if their physical appearance is being considered. A man with a good height and physique will be preferred even if the size isn't too good.
5. Though no woman would go around stating that she wants a man with a small penis, her answer to, "Does size matter?" will depend on her current relationship status. If she truly and deeply loves her partner, such issues would not bother her at all.
There is no perfect penile size for sexual intercourse. An act of love, it should be limited to cherishing the sense of affection and intimacy not measured on grounds of size because you never know a man you rejected because of the size may turn out to be very superficial.