Know All About These STDs Which Can Spread Through Oral Sex As Well
Oral sex, which involves the use of mouth, tongue or lips, poses the same kind of risks of catching STD as other sexual activities.
Using genital and dental condoms can help in preventing STDs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Oral sex can lead to transmission of some STDs
- Herpes can spread through oral sex
- Syphilis can spread through oral sex as well
Yes! Sexually transmitted diseases (STD) can spread from oral sex as well. In fact, any skin-to-skin contact with genitals can lead to passage of STDs or sexually transmitted infections to your partner. Thus, oral sex which involves the use of mouth, tongue or lips poses the same kind of risks of catching STD as other sexual activities. And the only way to prevent STDs spread from oral sex is by using genital or dental condoms during sexual encounters. Read more to know all about the causative factors and symptoms of STDs transmitted through oral sex.
1. Chlamydia
Chlamydia affects throat, rectum, genitals and the urinary tract. It is an STD which can be passed through oral sex, but is usually transmitted through vaginal or anal sex. Chlamydia doesn't show any symptoms, apart from sore throat. It can be a lifelong infection and can be treated by consuming antibiotics.
Also read: 5 Weird Ways You Can Get Infected By STDs
2. Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)
This infection can spread through both oral sex, and vaginal or anal sex. It affects rectum, anus, throat, genitals, cervix and mouth. At times, HPV infections might not show any symptoms. But its usual symptoms include vocal changes, feeling short of breath, experiencing difficulty in talking and warts in throat. HPV can even cause neck or head cancer. HPV doesn't have a cure and might disappear after 2 years of its occurrence. The warts can be removed with surgery but there are chances of their recurrence as well.
3. Gonorrhea
This STI can be passed through oral sex, but is usually transmitted through vaginal or anal sex. Like chlamydia, it affects the throat, rectum, genitals and urinary tract. The symptoms are also by and large the same and can be treated with the help of antibiotics.
4. Herpes simplex virus (HSV)
HSV-2 can spread through oral sex, causing herpes esophagitis. This STD is extremely rare. Its symptoms include fever, chills, open sores in mouth, difficulty in swallowing and a general feeling of sickness. This infection can be lifelong and can spread even without symptoms.
Also read: 4 Silent Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) You May Not Know You Have
5. Syphilis
Syphilis is not a very common STD and usually happens in stages. The first stage results in sores in the mouth and throat. Fever, skin rashes and lymph nodes occur in the second stage. The final stage of the infections shows no symptoms and can last for years. Eyes, brains, nerves, blood vessels, hear, joints, liver and bones are all affected during this stage. Syphilis can even lead to multiple organ failure. It can spread to the foetus during pregnancy and serious complications for the baby, and may even lead to stillbirth. Syphilis can be treated with antibiotics.
6. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
The chances of HIV spreading through oral sex are extremely rare. HIV is a lifelong disease and shows no symptoms. Only the initial symptoms are quite similar to flu. There is no cure for HIV. But HIV patients can live long with the help of proper medication and treatment.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------