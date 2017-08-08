Lisa Haydon's Message On World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Breastfeeding Can Help You Get Back Into Shape After Giving Birth
Lisa Haydon answers queries and promotes breastfeeding by sharing an adorable picture of herself feeding her newborn on social media right during the World Breastfeeding Week 2017.
Lisa Haydon Picture with son Zack on World Breastfeeding Week 2017
I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son... esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it's World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging+time consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek
The picture she instagrammed was accompanied by a strong message revealing her experience of motherhood and breastfeeding and how beautiful a way it is to bond and connect with your child.
With a post like so, Lisa promotes the benefits of breastfeeding for the baby as well as the mother. Her fans wondered how she lost all her post-pregnancy weight and the answer is right here. She emphasized how breastfeeding helped her get back in shape hence debunking myths about lactation leading to weight gain. Kuddos to the actress for sharing the prettiest moments of motherhood and spreading such a strong message.