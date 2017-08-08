ASK OUR EXPERTS

Lisa Haydon's Message On World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Breastfeeding Can Help You Get Back Into Shape After Giving Birth

Lisa Haydon's Message On World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Breastfeeding Can Help You Get Back Into Shape After Giving Birth

Lisa Haydon answers queries and promotes breastfeeding by sharing an adorable picture of herself feeding her newborn on social media right during the World Breastfeeding Week 2017.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 8, 2017 06:00 IST
Lisa Haydon Picture with son Zack on World Breastfeeding Week 2017

Popularly known as Vijaylaxmi from her role in the Bollywood movie Queen, Lisa Haydon now moves from model-turned-actress to wife slash mother status. After she tied the knot last year in October, she gracefully declared the news of her pregnancy thereafter on social media and this year in May, she was blessed with a baby boy. Lisa continues to share every bit of her beautiful journey of motherhood on social media with her fans and to commemorate this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, she posted the most beautiful picture of herself breastfeeding her bundle of joy, Zack.
 

The picture she instagrammed was accompanied by a strong message revealing her experience of motherhood and breastfeeding and how beautiful a way it is to bond and connect with your child.

With a post like so, Lisa promotes the benefits of breastfeeding for the baby as well as the mother. Her fans wondered how she lost all her post-pregnancy weight and the answer is right here. She emphasized how breastfeeding helped her get back in shape hence debunking myths about lactation leading to weight gain. Kuddos to the actress for sharing the prettiest moments of motherhood and spreading such a strong message.

