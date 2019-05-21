Here's Why You Have High Cholesterol: Tips To Keep It Under Control, Prevent Heart Disease
High cholesterol levels in the body can increase risks of coronary heart disease and cause heart attack. Here are some of the top causes for high cholesterol levels.
Cholesterol is something which can be both good and bad for the body. If it is at a normal level, it is important for the body. But if the concentration of cholesterol gets too high, it ends up becoming a silent killer for people with heart disease. Cholesterol has important functions to play when it comes to digesting foods, generating Vitamin D and producing hormones. The body produces cholesterol and there are certain foods that contribute to an increase in cholesterol levels in the body.
Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) or bad cholesterol and high-density lipoproteins (HDL) or good cholesterol are the two kinds of cholesterol in the body.
What causes high cholesterol?
High cholesterol levels in the body can increase risks of coronary heart disease and cause heart attack. Build up cholesterol can narrow arteries and result in atherosclerosis. This condition causes restriction of blood flow to the heart.
Eating foods with lesser fat can help in managing cholesterol levels. Consumption of meat, dairy products, deep fried foods and processed foods must all be controlled in order to prevent high levels of cholesterol.
Foods high in trans fats (fried and processed foods) must be avoided as they can not only lead to obesity, but can also contribute to high levels of cholesterol.
Besides, people with diabetes, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), pregnancy, liver or kidney disease and underactive thyroid gland are at risk of high cholesterol.
High cholesterol, just like high blood pressure, shows no symptoms. Thus, it is important to get regular blood tests for keeping a track on your cholesterol levels.
Following are foods that you should have regularly as they help in keeping your cholesterol levels under control:
Beans, vegetable oil, nuts, fruits, eggplant, okra, whole grains, fatty fish, fibre-rich foods and nuts (when consumed in controlled amounts) are all good for keeping your cholesterol levels under control.
As mentioned above, processed foods, deep fried foods or foods with high saturated fat and trans fat can contribute to an increase in cholesterol levels.
How to prevent high cholesterol?
Living a healthy lifestyle is the single most effective way to keep your cholesterol levels under check. Make sure you consume a healthy, balanced diet and exercise regularly. Quit smoking, consume less alcohol and try to maintain a healthy weight. These tips will not only prevent incidence of high cholesterol, but will also help in reducing risk of heart disease and heart attack.
