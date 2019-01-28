ASK OUR EXPERTS

Top 5 Ways To Increase Your HDL Or Good Cholesterol Values

When it comes to your cholesterol, higher levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol which is also called the"good" cholesterol may be beneficial for your heart. Simple ways to boost good cholesterol in the body
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 28, 2019 06:30 IST
3-Min Read
Top 5 Ways To Increase Your HDL Or Good Cholesterol Values

Excessivebuildup of cholesterol can often leads to dangerous coronary heart diseases.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. HDL cholesterol removes the excess fat from your blood
  2. Minimize the intake of saturated fats
  3. You must quit smoking as it can have a negative impact on your heart

Cholesterol is a substance found in the body cells that helps the body digest food and produce hormones. The human body manufactures some amount of cholesterol which the body needs and any additional cholesterol can said to be a burden on the body. This substance travels through the bloodstream in bundles and is made up of fat and protein. Excessive buildup of cholesterol  can often leads to dangerous coronary heart diseases. When it comes to your cholesterol, higher levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol which is also called the "good" cholesterol may be beneficial for your heart. HDL cholesterol removes the excess fat from your blood and helps keep your arteries clean and clear. It may also protect against some heart diseases like heart attack and stroke.

5t7rm6r

The human body manufactures some amount of cholesterol which the body needs and any additional cholesterol can said to be a burden on the body.
Photo Credit: iStock


Nutritionist Monisha Ashokan said, "The best way to increase good cholesterol is by working out regularly. Regular exercise specially aerobic exercises like running, walking, dancing, Zumba, swimming have been associated with higher HDL levels . Also, adding nuts like almonds and walnuts improve HDL cholesterol levels. Nuts are a great source of fiber which helps in reducing LDL levels in the body. Another food item that can help boost good cholesterol is olive oil. Olive oil does not only increase HDL but the type of heart-healthy fat found in olives and olive oil can lower the inflammatory impact of LDL cholesterol on your body."

Also read: If You Have High Cholesterol Levels, These Are The Foods You Should Eat And Avoid

Simple ways which can help boost good cholesterol in the body:

1. Regular physical exercise

To boost your HDL, you need to be active. Regular physical exercise can help boost good cholesterol in the body. Any sort of exercise walking, jogging, swimming, running, aerobics, cycling or Zumba can help the overall health of the body and boost good cholesterol.

2. Lose weight

If you are overweight, losing weight can help increase your HDL. The primary goal is to achieve a healthy body mass index (BMI) of between 18.5 and 25. You can lose weight by eating lots of fiber and protein, whole grains and home cooked meals. Avoid the consumption of packaged and processed foods.

Also read: Can Eating Eggs Raise Your Cholesterol Levels?

3. Quit smoking

Yet another reason to quit smoking. Tobacco can raise your LDL levels instantly. Therefore, you must quit smoking as it can have a negative impact on your heart and overall health. 

2n650sno

Tobacco can raise your LDL levels instantly.
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Healthy fats

It is very important to know which fats are healthy and should be incorporated in your diet. Minimize the intake of saturated fats like butter, lard and full-fat dairy and trans fats which is found in many processed foods and snacks. Diets high in saturated and trans fats tend to increase LDL while decreasing HDL in your blood., therefore you must avoid them. Instead, you can switch to products containing unsaturated fats, which are found in plant-derived oils like olive, canola, and flax seed oils.

5. Limit processed foods

Processed and packaged foods contain high amounts of trans and saturated fats. When consumed in excess quantities, trans and saturated fats can have a negative effect on your cholesterol levels. Also, these foods are have excess sodium content which can put you at a risk of high blood pressure.

Also read: 3 Super Easy Tips To Reduce Your Cholesterol Levels

(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

Home Remedies

Health Expert Luke Coutinho Suggests An Easy And Inexpensive Way To Improve Your Skin Quality
Health Expert Luke Coutinho Suggests An Easy And Inexpensive Way To Improve Your Skin Quality

