Here's How You Can Reduce Your Cholesterol With Methi (Fenugreek Seeds)
Methi seeds and leaves are full of health benefits you did not know about. Take a look at the top health benefits of this natural ingredient.
Health benefits of Fenugreek seeds (Methi)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fenugreek helps to reduce cholesterol level, especially that of LDL
- Methi has been shown to help with numerous digestive problems
- Methi can be used in face packs to help prevent blackheads, pimples, etc.
If you have grown up in an Indian household, methi (also known as fenugreek) is a herb that you would be extremely familiar with. An Indian household cannot do without methi leaves and seeds, as they have deep roots in our cooking. It is also a major part of our household cures that almost all our grandmothers have told us to take. But, what a lot of us don't know is that methi seeds and leaves have some amazing health benefits and are a reservoir of medicinal properties as well. Here are some awesome health benefits of methi:
1. It helps lower blood cholesterol
According to recent studies, fenugreek helps to reduce cholesterol level, especially that of the low density lipoprotein (LDL). They are known to be rich source of steroidal saponins that prevent the absorption of cholesterol and triglycerides.
Also read: 3 Super Easy Tips To Reduce Your Cholesterol Levels
2. It improves digestion
Methi has been shown to help with numerous digestive problems, such as upset stomach, constipation and inflammation of the stomach, as it is rich in fibre and antioxidants, helping flush out harmful toxins.
3. It reduces inflammation inside the body
Methi also contains anti-inflammatory compounds that aid in the treatment of various skin problems like burns, boils and eczema. The seeds are known to help in getting rid of scars as well.
4. It helps treat skin problems
Methi can be used in face packs to help prevent blackheads, pimples, wrinkles, etc.
Also read: 5 Easy Hacks You Can Try At Home To Get Rid Of Acne
5. It helps promote milk flow when breastfeeding
This is because it acts as a galactagogue, which is a substance to increase milk supply. This stimulates the milk ducts and can increase milk production in as little as 24 hours.