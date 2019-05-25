If You Are Diabetic, You Can Follow Keto Diet. But Watch Out For These Side Effects
Keto diet is a low carb diet. People with diabetes are recommended to consume fewer carbs in order to keep their blood sugar levels under control. Read here to know is keto diet is safe for people with diabetes or not.
Keto diet involves eating low carbs, moderate proteins and high fats
Keto diet is a popular approach for weight loss. It is a high-fat, moderate-protein and low-carb diet. It forces the body to burn fats instead of carbohydrates. People with diabetes are suggested to eat fewer carbs. They are recommended to eat complex carbohydrate like like brown rice, oatmeal, beans and lentils, and avoid simple carbohydrates like bread, sugar and pasta. Simple carbs result in a rapid blood sugar spike. Complex carbs are healthier and do not result in rapid increase in blood sugar levels.
Let's look at the pros and cons of keto diet for a person with type-2 diabetes:
Pros: The focus of keto diet on high fats and minimal carbs can influence body's blood sugar control rate. This is more crucial for people with type-2 diabetes. Lower intake of carbohydrates can help in eliminating large spikes in blood sugar, reducing the need for insulin.
Following a keto diet can:
1. Reduce blood pressure, which can reduce the chances of stroke.
2. Improve insulin sensitivity. During diabetes, body cells can resist insulin hormone which can increase blood sugar level. Keto diet can improve this insulin sensitivity.
3. Reduce your dependency on prescribed medication for blood sugar control
4. Improve good cholesterol levels without adding on to bad cholesterol
Your diet should consist of:
1. Low-carb vegetables: Avoid vegetables which are high on starch like corns and potatoes.
2. Eggs: Eggs can be considered as an ideal food for keto diet. Apart from being an excellent source of protein and healthy fats, eggs are low in carbohydrates.
3. Healthy fat sources: Keto is a high-fat diet. Go for healthy fat sources like avocados, olives, nuts and seeds.
4. Berries: Berries can be helpful if you eat in moderation. These juicy fruits are delicious and can provide fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to the body.
Cons: Although Keto diet might have a range of pros for people with type-2 diabetes, it has got its fair share of cons as well. Since the keto diet is involved in switching to a different energy source, it can lead to some side-effects in the long run.
Short-term side effects
1. Keto Flu: This happens due to body's adoption to a new energy source. This might resemble some symptoms of flu.
2. Frequent headaches
3. Frequent urination
4. Changes in bowel habits, constipation
5. Mental/Brain Fog: This is characterised by forgetfulness, lack of focus, mental clarity and confusion.
Long-term side effects
You may be at risk of kidney stones, increased risk of fractures due to excessive acid in the blood (also known as acidosis). Other effects include elevation of fats/cholesterol in blood (known as dyslipidemia). Since a keto-diet is involved in additional fat, chances of cardiovascular diseases might increase. This may be because of build-up of fats in the arteries. People with diabetes are usually prone to increased riskof such cardiovascular diseases.
Make sure you consult your doctor before taking up keto diet.
