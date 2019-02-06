This Is What Parents Should Give Their Children For Dinner, Recommended By Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests wholesome, simple and nutritious dinner for children. Parents should make sure that they give wholesome meals for at least six days a week. This could include lentils and rice, khichdi, roti and vegetable to your children.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests wholesome dinner for children
- Supper should primarily contain all the essential nutrients
- Parents should not let children eat out more than twice a month
It is very important that we give proper attention to children's diet and lifestyle. If we do not pay attention to this in the present, chances are high that children will face a lot of problems in the future. In today's busy schedule it is possible that even parents tend to ignore their child's health. For instance, feeding children with packaged goods, too many meals from outside, sleep deprivation, lack of physical activity due to studies and increase in the screen time. These are some of the ways in which the child's health gets affected.
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her 12 week fitness project aims at children and their health. The fitness project for the year 2019 focuses on the overall well-being of children. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to share some health tips for children. These included the importance of healthy breakfast, sleep, physical activity, midday snack after school and diet plan for children.
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests wholesome, simple and nutritious dinner for children. Parents should make sure that they give wholesome meals for at least six days a week. This could include lentils and rice, khichdi, roti and vegetable to your children. These foods are extremely nutritious and contains a variety of nutrients. Moreover, these traditional dishes are perfectly balanced meals. Also, there should not be variety for dinner.
Nutritionist also tells that what will you eat for dinner is a question that parents should never ask their children. Instead we should simply tell them what they will be eating for dinner tonight. A steady, simple, wholesome and nutritious meal is what is necessary for the overall health of the children.
Last meal of the day for children should be:
1. Your grandmother's dinner too
2. Local to your region
3. Easy to cook and tastes best when served hot
All traditional meals like chapati and vegetables, lentils and rice, khichdi and kadhi and so on meet the above requirement. Moreover, these meals ensure that the growing bodies and brains of our children meet their daily requirement of nutrients too. It even ensures sound sleep. The key is to stay consistent with dinner, even if it becomes boring for children, on most nights of the week. Also, do not forget to add the healthy fat ghee in the dishes.
What you must not give children for dinner:
1. Variety: Do not give different meals to your children every day
2. Super-convenient packaged foods: Avoid giving ready to cook meals like noodles and pasta and frozen food. These meals are unhealthy as they do not provide any nutritional value. Moreover, these foods contain added sugar and other preservatives which might be harmful for their health
3. Take away or ordered food: It is best to give children home-cooked nourishing meals. Do not give give your children take away or ordered food. These do not have the nutrients to fuel growth and often leave our kids dehydrated and disturb their sleep routine too.
4. Eating out: Parents should not let their children eat out more than twice a month. Even food from outside does not meet children's daily requirement of nutrients
5. You may offer your children variety for dinner once a week at home. Ideally it should be on a Saturday.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
