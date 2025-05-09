Why Maintain Healthy Weight? Health Risks Of Excess Body Fat
Here are mentioned some of the most common health risks of excess body fat.
Why Maintain Healthy Weight? Health Risks Of Excess Body Fat
Maintaining a healthy weight is more than just a cosmetic concern, it's a crucial factor for overall well-being. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that over 1 billion people worldwide are obese, increasing their risk of numerous chronic diseases. In India, rising sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits have led to a growing obesity epidemic, even among children. Excess body fat isn't just stored energy, it disrupts metabolic processes and puts pressure on vital organs. Understanding the health risks associated with being overweight can motivate long-term lifestyle changes, ultimately preventing serious medical conditions and improving your quality of life.
Understanding how excess fat affects your health
Body fat is essential in moderation, but excess fat, especially around the abdomen, can lead to serious health problems. It's not just about appearance; visceral fat surrounds internal organs and interferes with normal bodily functions. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers. Here are mentioned some of the most common health risks of excess body fat.
1. Heart disease and high blood pressure
Too much fat, especially around the waist, increases cholesterol levels and blood pressure. This puts extra strain on the heart and raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes. The WHO lists cardiovascular disease as the number one cause of death linked to obesity.
2. Type 2 diabetes
Excess fat reduces the body's sensitivity to insulin, leading to insulin resistance and elevated blood sugar levels. According to the International Diabetes Federation, India is home to over 77 million diabetics, and obesity is a primary contributor.
3. Certain cancers
Obesity is associated with higher risks of breast, colon, endometrial, and kidney cancers. Fat cells produce excess oestrogen and inflammation-causing agents, which can stimulate the growth of cancer cells.
4. Joint problems and osteoarthritis
Extra body weight puts more pressure on joints, particularly the knees, hips, and spine. Over time, this can wear down cartilage, leading to painful and debilitating osteoarthritis.
5. Sleep disorders
Obesity can cause or worsen sleep apnoea—a condition where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep. It affects oxygen levels in the body and increases daytime fatigue, irritability, and risk of heart issues.
6. Fatty liver disease
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is common among people with obesity. The liver accumulates fat, leading to inflammation, scarring, and potentially liver failure over time.
7. Mental health issues
Obesity is closely linked with depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. The social stigma and internalised body dissatisfaction can severely affect emotional well-being and quality of life.
8. Reduced immunity
Chronic inflammation caused by excess fat can weaken your immune response, making it harder for your body to fight infections, including respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.
9. Digestive and hormonal problems
Obesity can cause acid reflux, gallstones, and hormonal imbalances, including PCOS in women, which affects fertility and menstrual health.
10. Shortened life expectancy
Research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that being obese can shorten lifespan by up to 14 years due to related complications.
Carrying extra body fat is not just a weight issue, it's a gateway to multiple chronic diseases that can impair your quality and length of life. By understanding the associated risks, individuals can take proactive steps such as eating a balanced diet, staying active, and regularly monitoring health markers. A healthy weight is not about appearance; it's a commitment to living well.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.