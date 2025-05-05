9 Foods To Add To Your Dinner If You Have Gut Issues
Read on as we share a list of foods you can add to your dinner if you have gut issues.
Diet changes can significantly help reduce gut issues, and what we eat for dinner plays a crucial role in that. The gut is home to trillions of bacteria that influence digestion, immunity, inflammation, and even mental health. Poor food choices, especially at night, can lead to bloating, indigestion, acid reflux, or disrupted sleep. Choosing gut-friendly foods for dinner supports smoother digestion and allows the body to rest and repair the digestive tract overnight. In this article, we share a list of foods you can add to your dinner if you have gut issues.
Add these foods to your dinner routine today if you have gut issues
1. Steamed vegetables
Lightly steamed veggies like carrots, zucchini, spinach, and pumpkin are easier to digest than raw ones. Cooking breaks down fibre and makes nutrients more absorbable, while still providing essential vitamins and minerals. These vegetables are gentle on the stomach and help feed beneficial gut bacteria.
2. Ginger
Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and gas-relieving properties. Adding fresh ginger to soups, dals, or stir-fries during dinner can ease bloating, support digestion, and prevent nausea. It's especially helpful if you suffer from gas or slow digestion at night.
3. Plain yogurt
Rich in probiotics, plain yogurt helps replenish good bacteria in the gut. Including a small portion of unsweetened yogurt with dinner can aid digestion and support gut balance. It's best paired with cooked grains or fruits like banana or papaya for a soothing end to the meal.
4. Khichdi
This traditional Indian dish combines moong dal (yellow lentils) and rice, making it both light and nourishing. It's easy to digest and provides protein, fibre, and essential nutrients. When cooked with ghee and mild spices like cumin and turmeric, khichdi becomes a perfect gut-soothing dinner.
5. Pumpkin or squash
These are rich in fibre but low in fermentable sugars, making them easy on sensitive stomachs. Their natural sweetness and soft texture (when cooked) make them ideal for soups or stews, helping to soothe the gut lining and improve bowel movement.
6. Cooked oats or oatmeal
Though usually eaten for breakfast, plain oatmeal can be a great dinner for those with digestive issues. It's full of soluble fibre, which helps form a gel-like consistency in the gut, slowing digestion and easing symptoms like diarrhoea or constipation. Add turmeric or cinnamon for extra gut benefits.
7. Fermented vegetables
Sauerkraut, kimchi, or fermented carrots contain natural probiotics that support the gut microbiome. Adding just a spoonful to dinner can enhance digestion. However, if you're new to fermented foods, start small to avoid gas or bloating.
8. Bone broth
Bone broth is rich in gelatine and amino acids like glutamine that support the gut lining and reduce inflammation. Sipping warm bone broth with your meal can help repair leaky gut, soothe the stomach, and improve nutrient absorption.
9. Papaya
Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which aids protein digestion and prevents bloating. Having a few slices of ripe papaya after dinner or mixed into a salad can reduce heaviness and support smoother digestion before bedtime.
Fibre-rich, anti-inflammatory, and probiotic foods can nourish the gut microbiome, while avoiding heavy, greasy, or processed meals can reduce discomfort and promote better gut health over time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
