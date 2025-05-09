Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Impressive Health Benefits Of Ragi You Must Know

Ragi has recently gained attention for its impressive nutritional profile and various health benefits.
Ragi is one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a nutritious grain. It is a staple grain in many parts of India. It has recently gained attention for its impressive nutritional profile and various health benefits. Ragi is a versatile grain and can be used to prepare porridge, roti, or snacks.

For infants transitioning to solid foods, ragi stands out as an excellent choice. Its gentle texture and mild flavor make it perfect for babies and can be introduced as a porridge. If you're not yet familiar with this power-packed grain, continue reading to uncover the impressive health benefits of incorporating ragi into your diet.



Health benefits of ragi

1. Nutritionally rich



Ragi is well-packed with essential nutrients. It is high in dietary fibre, protein, calcium and iron. Its rich nutrient profile makes it a wholesome food choice for individuals of all ages.

2. Helps boost bone and teeth health

Ragi is one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium. The significant calcium content supports bone and teeth health. It will also help lower the risk of osteoporosis.

3. Supports weight management

Ragi is loaded with fibre. High-fibre foods are known to control appetite effectively, promoting feelings of fullness and supporting weight management. Additionally, it is a good source of protein, which also supports weight loss.

The abundant fibre also promotes healthy digestion, keeping your gut happy.

4. Promotes healthy blood sugar

Ragi has a low glycemic index, which means it helps in managing blood sugar levels. This makes it a good choice for people with diabetes.

5. Helps boost cardiovascular health

Ragi is rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients that can support heart health. Ragi can also help reduce cholesterol levels.

Incorporating ragi into your daily meals-whether as a filling porridge, roti, or snacks, can provide numerous health benefits while adding variety to your meal.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

