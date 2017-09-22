Moderate Physical Activity For A Healthy Heart, Longer Life
A recent study concludes that 1 in every 12 global deaths could be prevented, if all of us adhered to at-least 30 minutes of exercise each day, or 2.5 hours in week. Read on to know moderate exercising could help prevent heart disease and help you live longer.
Moderate exercise on regular basis keeps risk of heart disease away, and gives you longer life.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Daily physical activity of 30 mins is recommended, weekly 2.5 hours
- Nearly quarter of the people do not meet this requirement.
- Moderate exercise helps reduce risk of heart disease, increases life span
Activities as simple as walking to work or school, using bicycle instead of a motorbike or a car, and carrying out simple household chores as such cleaning could go a long way in helping you stay away from the clutches of dangerous cardiovascular diseases and could keep you younger and healthier.
The study was published in the Lancet medical journal.
"Being highly active (750 minutes a week) is associated with an even greater reduction," states the study.
The study collected and tracked the data on 130,000 people in 17 countries, from urban as well as rural areas in rich as well as poor countries.
Notably, a least of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity of workout in a week is generally recommended by The World Health Organization (WHO).
As per the authors of the study, nearly a quarter of the world's population do not meet this requirement.
Scott Lear, a lead author of the study from the Simon Fraser University in Canada says, "walking for as little as 30 minutes most days of the week has a substantial benefit,"
Information on participants aged 35 to 70 was analysed and followed for nearly seven years, and the number of heart attacks, strokes, heart failure and other diseases and disorders among the participants were observed and compared with their levels of physical activity.
"Of the 106,970 people who met the activity guidelines, 3.8 percent developed cardiovascular disease, compared to 5.1 percent of people who did not," according to the authors.
"Risk of mortality was also higher for people who did not meet the recommended amount of activity -- 6.4 percent compared to 4.2 percent for people who met guidelines."
The study is yet another testament to the fact that cutting some time for physical exercise out of our daily schedules is instrumental in staying fit and healthy, and to live longer as well.
"Overall, the more activity a person did the lower their risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease."
