Top 4 Reasons For Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver In Children

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children: NAFLD is one of the most common chronic liver diseases in children today. The best ways to deal with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children is to lose weight. Read below to know the best ways to prevent this condition.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 13, 2018 12:09 IST
3-Min Read
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in kids do not usually show any symptoms

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Many kids are now prone to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
  2. It is usually seen in kids with unidentifiable errors of metabolism
  3. Obesity or unhealthy eating habits in kids can lead to NAFLD
Kids are no longer just affected by fever, flu, cold, typhoid or jaundice. Some kids now deal with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as well. Surprisingly, the disease, which affects the elderly is now quite prevalent among kids. And sadly, this condition is one of the most common causes of chronic liver disease in children. It has now been recognized as a clinical problem in both kids and adolescents. It usually stems from obesity and insulin resistance in young children. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in kids do not usually show any symptoms. They may, however, complain of fatigue or a vague abdominal pain. A liver biopsy is conducted for the diagnosis of this disease. This disease is usually seen in kids with unidentifiable errors of metabolism. Young boys are more prone to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease than young girls. Of the total number of cases of this disease, one-third kids actually suffer from an underlying metabolic disorder. Remaining two-third kids may suffer from the disease due to obesity; hyperlipidemia could also be a contributing factor. To figure out the best treatment option, it is important to know the root cause of the disease through a biopsy. Nevertheless, the best ways to deal with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children is to lose weight. But before figuring out the treatment options for this condition, it is important to know the reason why more and more children are getting affected with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
 
mt45e0dxri

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is one of the most common chronic live diseases in childre
Photo Credit: iStock


Here are 4 major reasons responsible for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children. Parents, take note:


1. Dependency on junk food

Keep a pizza in front of them and a vegetable curry, we bet they'll opt for the pizza! Kids love junk food like pizzas, burgers, noodles, pastas and more. These foods are unhealthy undoubtedly, but they are not quite detrimental for health (as long as they're eaten in proportions). When kids start relying on junk foods, it might not be the best thing to do. Dependency on junk foods can harm your kids in ways you never even thought of. They can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in kids. Junk food gives you empty calories, calories which are devoid of nutrition. These can only add on to your body weight and lead your child to obesity. Not only this, some junk foods contain harmful carcinogens which can settle in your child's body and result in serious health effects later in life.

 
gril436tbb9

Junk foods like chips can cause NAFLD in children
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Childhood obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most important contributing factors of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It can contribute to other health conditions as well. Unhealthy dietary habits, lack of nutrition, no physical exercise are some of the important contributing factors responsible childhood obesity. Fat stored in different parts of the body can stop the body from functioning normally. It slows down metabolism and may even result in insulin resistance at a later stage in life.

 
m8jbyb9u7z

Childhood obesity also contributes to NAFLD
Photo Credit: iStock


3. Pre-diabetic conditions

Wrong eating habits and lack of physical exercise can case type-2 diabetes at a young age! Yes, the disease which affects millions across the world can affect children as well. It is one of the major triggers of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children. Diabetic and pre-diabetic kids are also prone to this disease.

4. Lack of physical exercise

After PSPs and play stations came into existence, the idea of going out and playing became unpopular amongst children. Lack of exercise allows kids to accumulate some belly fat and other forms of fat on their body which results in obesity. This is an important contributing factor of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children.
 

b2dgmvv0lr4

Lack of physical activities due to gadget usage has led to NAFLD in kids

