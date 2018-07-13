Top 4 Reasons For Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver In Children
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children: NAFLD is one of the most common chronic liver diseases in children today. The best ways to deal with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children is to lose weight. Read below to know the best ways to prevent this condition.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in kids do not usually show any symptoms
HIGHLIGHTS
- Many kids are now prone to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- It is usually seen in kids with unidentifiable errors of metabolism
- Obesity or unhealthy eating habits in kids can lead to NAFLD
Here are 4 major reasons responsible for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children. Parents, take note:
1. Dependency on junk food
Keep a pizza in front of them and a vegetable curry, we bet they'll opt for the pizza! Kids love junk food like pizzas, burgers, noodles, pastas and more. These foods are unhealthy undoubtedly, but they are not quite detrimental for health (as long as they're eaten in proportions). When kids start relying on junk foods, it might not be the best thing to do. Dependency on junk foods can harm your kids in ways you never even thought of. They can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in kids. Junk food gives you empty calories, calories which are devoid of nutrition. These can only add on to your body weight and lead your child to obesity. Not only this, some junk foods contain harmful carcinogens which can settle in your child's body and result in serious health effects later in life.
2. Childhood obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most important contributing factors of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It can contribute to other health conditions as well. Unhealthy dietary habits, lack of nutrition, no physical exercise are some of the important contributing factors responsible childhood obesity. Fat stored in different parts of the body can stop the body from functioning normally. It slows down metabolism and may even result in insulin resistance at a later stage in life.
3. Pre-diabetic conditions
Wrong eating habits and lack of physical exercise can case type-2 diabetes at a young age! Yes, the disease which affects millions across the world can affect children as well. It is one of the major triggers of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children. Diabetic and pre-diabetic kids are also prone to this disease.
4. Lack of physical exercise
After PSPs and play stations came into existence, the idea of going out and playing became unpopular amongst children. Lack of exercise allows kids to accumulate some belly fat and other forms of fat on their body which results in obesity. This is an important contributing factor of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
