Want Clear Skin This Summer? Avoid These Foods For Better Skin Health

Foods that are too oily, sugary, or processed can increase internal heat, aggravate toxins in the body. Keep reading as we share a list of foods to avoid for better skin health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 9, 2025 02:25 IST
3-Min Read
By cutting back on these triggering foods, the body can better regulate sebum production

Avoiding certain foods in summer can significantly improve skin health, as some foods can trigger inflammation, dehydration, and breakouts, especially when combined with heat, sweat, and increased sun exposure. The body is more prone to dehydration and excess oil production during summer, which can worsen skin issues like acne, dullness, or irritation. Foods that are too oily, sugary, or processed can increase internal heat, aggravate toxins in the body, and stress the liver and digestive system, organs that play a role in skin clarity. Read on as we share foods to avoid this summer for better skin health.

9 Foods to avoid this summer for better skin health



1. Fried and greasy foods



French fries, pakoras, samosas, and other fried snacks can lead to excess oil in the body, which may clog pores and trigger acne outbreaks. These foods also raise internal body temperature, which combined with summer heat, can cause skin inflammation and make conditions like acne or rosacea worse.

2. Sugary desserts and sweets

Ice creams, cold pastries, or sweetened beverages might seem refreshing but are loaded with refined sugar. Sugar spikes insulin levels, increasing oil production and encouraging inflammation that can break down collagen, leading to dullness, breakouts, and premature aging.

3. Spicy foods

Spicy curries, hot chutneys, and pickles can raise body heat and cause excessive sweating, which may lead to clogged pores and irritation. For people prone to heat rashes or acne, spicy foods can aggravate the skin further during summer.

4. Caffeinated beverages

Too much coffee, iced teas, or energy drinks can dehydrate the skin, making it appear tired, dry, or flaky. Caffeine is a diuretic that flushes out fluids from the body, and in hot weather, this can lead to moisture loss and increased sensitivity in the skin.

5. Alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates the body and dilates blood vessels, causing puffiness, redness, and loss of skin elasticity over time. In summer, it can worsen heat-related skin flare-ups like blotchiness or rosacea, and reduce the skin's ability to retain moisture.

6. Processed and packaged foods

Chips, instant noodles, and other packaged snacks are often high in salt and preservatives. These not only increase water retention (leading to puffy or swollen-looking skin) but also overload the liver, which affects toxin clearance and skin clarity.

7. Red meats

While not harmful in moderation, red meats are harder to digest and increase internal heat. During summer, this can lead to toxin build-up and skin breakouts. Also, high-fat meats may contribute to higher oil production in the skin.

8. Carbonated and sugary soft drinks

Fizzy drinks may feel refreshing, but their high sugar content and acidity can trigger skin inflammation and damage collagen. They offer no hydration benefits and can worsen dryness or oiliness, depending on your skin type.

9. Dairy products

Full-fat milk, cheese, and creamy desserts can increase mucus production and internal heat, especially in warm weather. Some individuals may find dairy contributes to acne or skin congestion, especially around the chin and jawline.

By cutting back on these triggering foods, the body can better regulate sebum production, maintain hydration, and flush out toxins more efficiently, resulting in healthier, clearer, and more radiant skin.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

