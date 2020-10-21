Arthritis Diet: Avoid These Foods And Drinks To Fight Inflammation Effectively
Arthritis leads to inflammation and pain in joints. It reduces mobility and make it difficult to perform day to day activities. Here are some foods that you should avoid if suffering from arthritis.
Arthritis diet should include foods anti-inflammatory foods
HIGHLIGHTS
- Arthritis can make it difficult to perform day to day activities
- Berries, turmeric and garlic contain anti-inflammatory properties
- People with arthritis should avoid foods high in salt and sugar
Arthritis is a condition that affects the joints of an individual. It leads to pain, stiffness and inflammation in the joints. The symptoms of arthritis worsen with age. There are several types of arthritis that can affect a person. Pain, stiffness, swelling, reduced range of motion and redness near the joints are some typical symptoms of this condition. Arthritis diet includes foods that can help ease inflammation and joint pain. It is usually suggested to add anti-inflammatory foods to an arthritis diet. Therefore, people with arthritis are often advised to avoid foods that can trigger inflammation. Here's a list of foods that people with arthritis should be avoiding.
Foods to avoid in arthritis
1. Too much sugar
Consumption of sugar in excess can result in inflammation as per studies. It can also lead to weight gain which can make it hard to manage this condition. Sugar is usually hidden in several foods and drinks. You should also avoid foods with added sugar.
2. High processed foods
Ultra-processed foods may also contain inflammatory ingredients that can worsen the symptoms of arthritis. Highly processed foods are generally high in salt and sugar which are harmful to your health when consumed in excess.
Also read: Arthritis Diet: 5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet
3. Alcohol
Studies have shown that drinking too much alcohol can increase the severity of gout which is a type of arthritis. It can also increase inflammation. Too much alcohol consumption is also linked with several health conditions.
Also read: These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally
4. Processed meat
Studies have also highlighted that consuming processed meat regularly may demonstrate high levels of inflammation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.