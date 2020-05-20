These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally
Arthritis causes inflammation in joints. Arthritis is a painful condition that may affect your day to day functioning. Doctors recommend anti-inflammatory medications and painkillers to fight the discomfort. To improve mobility and efficiency simple home remedies might help.
Arthritis is a condition that causes swelling and tenderness. This inflammation can affect one or more joints. There are different forms of arthritis. Osteoarthritis is the most common form. Some common symptoms of arthritis include joint pain, swelling and stiffness. These symptoms may worsen with age. Arthritis is a painful condition that may affect your day to day functioning. Doctors recommend anti-inflammatory medications and painkillers to fight the discomfort. To improve mobility and efficiency to perform day to day activities, several herbs and spices might help. These remedies can help control pain and inflammation.
Arthritis home remedies: These herbs and spices can help fight pain
1. Turmeric
Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties. Ayurveda also suggests the use of turmeric to fight various health issues. Turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin in turmeric is responsible for the multiple benefits it offers. You should use fresh turmeric for better results. Prepare turmeric tea or drink the traditional haldi wala doodh.
2. Ginger
Ginger has a strong flavour which can is commonly added to tea and different foods. It is also rich in anti-inflammatory properties. Drink ginger tea regularly. Ginger can also be used as a remedy for sore throat, cough and acid reflux.
3. Green tea
Green tea is widely consumed as a weight loss drink. It is loaded with anti-oxidants. Anti-inflammatory properties of green tea can reduce inflammation related to arthritis. It is safe to drink 2-3 cups of green tea in a day.
4. Eucalyptus
Eucalyptus leaves can also help fight arthritis pain. These leaves contain tannins which can reduce swelling and pain. You should take a patch test first before topically using eucalyptus leaves. Eucalyptus oil is also used as a remedy for cold and bronchitis.
5. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is used to fight skin issues. Fresh gel extracted from aloe vera plant can be used to prepare homemade face packs or can be applied directly on your skin. The topical use of aloe vera may give relief in arthritis pain.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
