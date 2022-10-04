Rheumatoid Arthritis: Add These Nutrients To Your Diet To Reduce Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms
Rheumatoid Arthritis: Add healthy fats to your diet if you have RA
In rheumatoid arthritis, the tissue lining your joints on both sides of your body is attacked by your immune system. It could also have an impact on other bodily components. The precise reason is not known. Changes in lifestyle, medicines, surgery, therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy are all possible forms of treatment.
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cannot be cured by diet, but the correct dietary choices can benefit by reducing the body's inflammatory response, supplying essential nutrients, and assisting in maintaining a healthy weight. This is crucial since carrying extra weight puts strain on already-tired joints and can reduce the effectiveness of some RA medications. Furthermore, cytokines, which are produced by body fat, are pro-inflammatory proteins.
A Mediterranean diet, which includes an abundance of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, is recommended for persons with RA, according to studies. In this article, we discuss different nutrients that benefit the health of people with RA. We also list foods that can provide you with these nutrients.
Nutrients that help manage symptoms of RA:
1. Omega-3 Fatty Acids
The pain and stiffness associated with RA may be relieved by omega-3 fatty acids. A natural substance found in omega-3s is comparable to several medications. Furthermore, they reduce triglycerides and "bad" LDL cholesterol as well as inflammation. You run the risk of developing heart disease if your LDL cholesterol and triglyceride (blood fat) levels are high. You should take advantage of every chance to maintain heart health because RA increases your risk of developing heart disease.
2. Protein
Eggs, soybeans, and white flesh chicken are examples of lean proteins. These are heart-safe and help injured people's muscles heal faster. People with RA are prone to muscle loss, and peas and beans are an excellent source of protein and promote muscle health.
3. Calcium
Dairy products high in calcium should also be a part of your diet. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis need to consume enough calcium in their diet to maintain strong, healthy bones. Milk, however, might not be the best choice. Try rice, cashew, or almond milk as an anti-inflammatory substitute instead.
4. Folic acid
The RA medication that is most frequently recommended is methotrexate. You might need to take folic acid (vitamin B9) supplements if they are prescribed as a part of your treatment plan. Your body's capacity to absorb folic acid or folate is impacted by methotrexate. You might get anaemia or other health issues if you don't consume enough of this mineral.
5. Vitamin D
The risk of vitamin D deficiency, which can cause difficulties, is increased by several RA drugs. You may increase your vitamin D intake by changing your diet. This vital vitamin is present in a small number of foods, including fish, such as salmon and mackerel, cheese, egg yolks, and beef liver.
6. Vitamin E
Many other nutrients are crucial for RA patients besides vitamin D. RA patients also have a rather high rate of vitamin E insufficiency. You should incorporate foods high in vitamin E in your diets, such as nuts, seeds, green leafy veggies, and some varieties of seafood, such as salmon.
In conclusion, incorporating foods rich in nutrients that might face deficiency with RA can be beneficial. Along with that, consuming foods rich in nutrients that strengthen our bones and joints can help reduce the symptoms of RA.
