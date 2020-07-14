Arthritis Diet: 5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet
Arthritis diet: Anti-inflammatory foods can help you control severity of arthritis symptoms, suggests expert. Here are some foods that should be a part of your arthritis diet.
Arthritis leads to inflammation with pain and stiffness
HIGHLIGHTS
- Berries are loaded with antioxidants
- Nuts can offer you wide variety of nutrients
- You must enough fruits and vegetables to your diet
Arthritis is a condition that leads to inflammation in joints, causing pain and stiffness. This condition may worsen with age. If left uncontrolled, severe form of arthritis can cause difficulty in moving and completing day to day tasks. In some cases, joints may also become deformed. People with arthritis are advised to maintain a healthy weight. This can help in controlling the symptom of this condition. A healthy diet helps in controlling weight gain. It should also be loaded with anti-inflammatory foods. These foods can ease inflammation and help relieve the severity of symptoms. Studies suggest that anti-inflammatory foods are beneficial for people with arthritis.
Diet for arthritis: Anti-inflammatory foods that might help
Dr. Ravi Chandra Kelkar, consultant orthopaedics at Columbia Asia Hospital explains, "Arthritis is due to inflammation in the joints leading to pain and damage to the joints. There are a variety of treatments available for arthritis but anti-inflammatory foods also help in improving the condition."
Some anti-inflammatory foods are-
1. Green leafy vegetables
Leafy greens particularly spinach can help in decreasing inflammation. It contains plenty of antioxidants with other essential nutrients. You can add spinach to your diet in different ways. It can be added to salads, smoothies or curries. Boiled spinach is also extremely beneficial.
2. Olive oil
Olive oil offers multiple health benefits. It is also healthy for patients with arthritis. According to studies, use of olive oil for six weeks can help in reducing inflammation. Olive oil can be used for cooking as well as for salad dressing.
3. Nuts
Several nuts can offer you important nutrients that your body requires for proper functioning. Nuts like almonds and walnuts contain anti-inflammatory properties. You can add these in moderation to your diet.
4. Oranges
Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C. These can help in controlling the symptoms of anti-inflammatory diseases. Orange is one of the citrus fruits you can add to your diet. It is also advised to add enough fruits to your diet.
5. Berries
Berries are one of the well-known sources of anti-oxidants. These can help in reducing inflammation. Bright coloured berries have a delicious taste that can also satisfy your sweet tooth. You can enjoy strawberries, blueberries, raspberries or blackberries.
(Dr. Ravi Chandra Kelkar, Consultant Orthopaedics, Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal)
