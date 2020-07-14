ASK OUR EXPERTS

Arthritis Diet: 5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Arthritis Diet: 5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Arthritis diet: Anti-inflammatory foods can help you control severity of arthritis symptoms, suggests expert. Here are some foods that should be a part of your arthritis diet.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jul 14, 2020 04:52 IST
2-Min Read


Arthritis leads to inflammation with pain and stiffness

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Berries are loaded with antioxidants
  2. Nuts can offer you wide variety of nutrients
  3. You must enough fruits and vegetables to your diet

Arthritis is a condition that leads to inflammation in joints, causing pain and stiffness. This condition may worsen with age. If left uncontrolled, severe form of arthritis can cause difficulty in moving and completing day to day tasks. In some cases, joints may also become deformed. People with arthritis are advised to maintain a healthy weight. This can help in controlling the symptom of this condition. A healthy diet helps in controlling weight gain. It should also be loaded with anti-inflammatory foods. These foods can ease inflammation and help relieve the severity of symptoms. Studies suggest that anti-inflammatory foods are beneficial for people with arthritis.

Diet for arthritis: Anti-inflammatory foods that might help


Dr. Ravi Chandra Kelkar, consultant orthopaedics at Columbia Asia Hospital explains, "Arthritis is due to inflammation in the joints leading to pain and damage to the joints. There are a variety of treatments available for arthritis but anti-inflammatory foods also help in improving the condition."

Some anti-inflammatory foods are-

1. Green leafy vegetables

Leafy greens particularly spinach can help in decreasing inflammation. It contains plenty of antioxidants with other essential nutrients. You can add spinach to your diet in different ways. It can be added to salads, smoothies or curries. Boiled spinach is also extremely beneficial.



Spinach can be turned into smoothie that can offer some amazing health benefits


2. Olive oil

Olive oil offers multiple health benefits. It is also healthy for patients with arthritis. According to studies, use of olive oil for six weeks can help in reducing inflammation. Olive oil can be used for cooking as well as for salad dressing.

Also read: These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally

3. Nuts

Several nuts can offer you important nutrients that your body requires for proper functioning. Nuts like almonds and walnuts contain anti-inflammatory properties. You can add these in moderation to your diet.



Add nuts to your diet that can help fight inflammation


4. Oranges

Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C. These can help in controlling the symptoms of anti-inflammatory diseases. Orange is one of the citrus fruits you can add to your diet. It is also advised to add enough fruits to your diet.

Also read: How To Manage Arthritis Pain During Monsoon? Expert Shares Tips

5. Berries

Berries are one of the well-known sources of anti-oxidants. These can help in reducing inflammation. Bright coloured berries have a delicious taste that can also satisfy your sweet tooth. You can enjoy strawberries, blueberries, raspberries or blackberries.

Also read: Joint Pains Giving You A Hard Time? This Coriander Seeds Concoction Is All You Need! Make It Now

(Dr. Ravi Chandra Kelkar, Consultant Orthopaedics, Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.fea

