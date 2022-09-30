Home »  Living Healthy »  Rheumatoid Arthritis: Is Swimming Beneficial For People With Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Is Swimming Beneficial For People With Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Swimming and other water sports are among the most advantageous types of exercise for arthritis, according to research.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 30, 2022 03:18 IST
3-Min Read
Rheumatoid Arthritis: Is Swimming Beneficial For People With Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid Arthritis: You can boost your general cardiovascular health by swimming

Arthritis signs include inflammation and stiffness in a joint, which can limit motion. Some people claim that participating in water-based sports like swimming significantly reduces their arthritic symptoms. Any age group may be impacted by arthritis. Even simple actions may be challenging in a joint that is inflamed and uncomfortable.

Exercise might not be the first thing you feel like doing when your joints ache and your energy levels are low. However, exercise is crucial for good health. And if you have rheumatoid arthritis, it's much more important (RA). Swimming and other water sports are among the most advantageous types of exercise for arthritis, according to research.

Swimming is a highly advised workout choice for people with RA because it provides a means to move your body and get your exercise without adding additional stress to painful joints. In addition to this, whether you are a complete beginner or a more experienced exerciser, working out in the water may be customised to meet your fitness demands.



RELATED STORIES
related

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Why Women Need To Be More Vigilant

Rheumatoid arthritis commonly affects young women during their prime and often early diagnosis is missed because of public ignorance about the disease and social misconceptions.

related

Can Rheumatoid Arthritis Be Prevented? Tips For Prevention

A good gut health with healthy gut microbiome can prevent RA. Gut health can be improved by eating a variety of local and seasonal foods.

What are the benefits of swimming for RA?

What makes swimming a great workout activity for people with Rheumatoid Arthritis? Here are some of the benefits of adding swimming to your routine if you have rheumatoid arthritis:

1. Lowers risk of soreness

Swimming puts little to no additional stress on your joints and muscles because 90% of your weight is supported by the water, unlike running, jogging, or even walking. When you're swimming, there is no shock from contact with the ground. In other words, if you have moderate to severe arthritis and have difficulties with other workout routines that do not preserve the joints, swimming can be a terrific option for you.

2. Better blood circulation

Increased blood flow and circulation are benefits of swimming. Your body's ability to move blood more easily helps your muscles and joints receive more oxygen and nutrients. Furthermore, the water can help you stretch and flex your muscles in ways that you might not normally be able to do when you're not in it.

3. Reduction in the risk of heart diseases

You can boost your general cardiovascular health by swimming. According to studies, RA is a well-known cardiovascular risk factor, therefore engaging in activities like swimming that can increase your general level of fitness can help reduce your risk.

4. Provides strength and support to bones

While many people view swimming as a cardiac exercise, it can also assist develop muscle strength. Compared to air, water presents more resistance, so moving through the water requires more effort from your muscles. Keeping your muscles in shape can help with RA. Your supporting muscles can assist keep the structures of your joints in place and help stop the progression of RA if you maintain their strength through regular exercise.

By enabling a person to retain their normal muscle strength and joint structure, swimming further lowers their risk of developing arthritis. Swimming is therefore a fantastic workout for both treating and preventing arthritis. Hence, it may be a helpful activity to add to your routine regardless of whether or not you have RA.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Vyvamind Review: The Pros And Cons Of This Supplement

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases