Vitamin E For Skin: 7 Different Ways To Use This Vitamin To Fight Different Skin Issues

Vitamin E For Skin: 7 Different Ways To Use This Vitamin To Fight Different Skin Issues

Skincare tips: Vitamin E contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Topical use of vitamin E can help you fight skin issues. Here are some ways to use you should know.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 24, 2020 07:42 IST
2-Min Read


Skincare tips: Vitamin E can help fight different skin issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You can fight skin issues with vitamin E
  2. Add vitamin E to your toner
  3. Vitamin E can help you fight acne, signs of ageing and much more

Vitamin E is essential for your overall health. This vitamin works wonders for your skin and hair too. Vitamin E contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It supports cell function which can boost skin health. It can also protect your skin from sun damage. Vitamin E should be an essential part of your diet, now you must add it to your beauty regimen as well. Several foods are loaded with vitamin E like nuts, seeds, broccoli, leafy vegetables and vegetable oils. Topical use of vitamin E can help you fight skin issues. Here are some ways to use you should know.

Skincare: How to use vitamin E for skin


Vitamin E is easily available in the form of capsules. It is also available in the form of oil.

1. Aloe vera and vitamin E pack

Aloe vera gel can benefit your skin in different ways. You can mix extract of one vitamin E capsule with aloe vera gel and make a paste. Apply this on your face and keep it for at least 15 minutes. Later wash your face as usual.

bfk3gqc

Vitamin E can be used to fight acne
Photo Credit: iStock

2. You can also add extract of vitamin E capsule to your creams, serum, toner and makeup.

3. Vitamin E oil can also be added to your homemade face pack. Prepare a face pack with aloe vera gel, two pinches of turmeric, two drops of vitamin E oil and some gram flour to make a thick paste. Use this face pack for healthy skin.

4. You can also use vitamin E for your lips to fight chapped lips.

5. Vitamin E oil can be added to your face scrub.

1724gi

You can add vitamin E oil to different skin care products
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Vitamin E oil can also be used as a serum which you can apply after cleansing your face

7. It can also help you fight dark circles and signs of ageing including wrinkles. Regular application can give you effective results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

