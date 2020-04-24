Vitamin E For Skin: 7 Different Ways To Use This Vitamin To Fight Different Skin Issues
Vitamin E is essential for your overall health. This vitamin works wonders for your skin and hair too. Vitamin E contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It supports cell function which can boost skin health. It can also protect your skin from sun damage. Vitamin E should be an essential part of your diet, now you must add it to your beauty regimen as well. Several foods are loaded with vitamin E like nuts, seeds, broccoli, leafy vegetables and vegetable oils. Topical use of vitamin E can help you fight skin issues. Here are some ways to use you should know.
Skincare: How to use vitamin E for skin
Vitamin E is easily available in the form of capsules. It is also available in the form of oil.
1. Aloe vera and vitamin E pack
Aloe vera gel can benefit your skin in different ways. You can mix extract of one vitamin E capsule with aloe vera gel and make a paste. Apply this on your face and keep it for at least 15 minutes. Later wash your face as usual.
2. You can also add extract of vitamin E capsule to your creams, serum, toner and makeup.
3. Vitamin E oil can also be added to your homemade face pack. Prepare a face pack with aloe vera gel, two pinches of turmeric, two drops of vitamin E oil and some gram flour to make a thick paste. Use this face pack for healthy skin.
4. You can also use vitamin E for your lips to fight chapped lips.
5. Vitamin E oil can be added to your face scrub.
6. Vitamin E oil can also be used as a serum which you can apply after cleansing your face
7. It can also help you fight dark circles and signs of ageing including wrinkles. Regular application can give you effective results.
