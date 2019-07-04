Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works
Hair fall can be a stressful situation. Vitamin E is an effective remedy for hair fall. It will improve the overall health of your hair and scalp. Here's how.
Vitamin E can give you softer and shinier hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin E is beneficial for both skin and hair
- Vitamin E improves blood circulation to the scalp
- You can use vitamin E oil or serum to control hair fall
Are you tired of using multiple products and home remedies to control hair fall? Are you still searching for the ultimate solution for it? Do not worry anymore because it's time to put an end to your search. Hair fall is a common problem these days which can give you a lot of stress. There are various factors which can contribute to hair fall and make your life difficult. All you need to do is make vitamin E your best friend. What can better than providing the essential nutrient to the hair directly which can give your hair a favourable environment to grow. Vitamin E is beneficial for your hair and can promote hair growth. ''Vitamin E is an antioxidant which repairs hair follicles and promotes hair growth. It promotes blood circulation and acts as a moisturiser for hair, preventing breakage and brittle hair. Vitamin E is also known to protect your hair from sun and other elements,'' said dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana.
Vitamin E for hair fall: Here is everything you need to know about the benefits of vitamin E for hair growth
1. Promotes a healthy scalp
A healthy scalp provides hair follicle the right environment for hair growth. Your hair will get a strong base to grow with a healthy scalp. Vitamin E will enhance health of the scalp by preserving protective lipid layer of the scalp. Antioxidants in vitamin E will also help in keeping the scalp healthy as it reduces oxidative stress.
Also read: Vitamins Needed For Hair Growth And Their Sources
2. Controls hair fall
Vitamin E is well known for its properties to control hair fall. Continuous use of vitamin E can help you control hair fall effectively. It will also promote hair growth.Studies suggest that vitamin E has shown better results on people who experienced hair fall.
3. Balances pH level and oil production
There are another two factors which contribute to hair fall- poor pH balance of scalp and insufficient oil production. Vitamin E creates a protective layer on the surface of the scalp which locks the natural moisture of the scalp. It will also prevent excess oil production. Vitamin E also helps in balancing the pH level of the scalp.
Also read: 7 Herbs For Fast Hair Growth
4. Improves hair quality
Shiny-soft hair is a dream of every girl. Vitamin E can help you achieve shinier hair. It will preserve the outer layer of hair and make them shinier. Continuous use of vitamin E can improve hair quality over time.
Also read: Aloe Vera For Hair Growth: Does Aloe Vera Help In Hair Growth?
5. Ways to use vitamin E for hair
To improve your hair health you can use vitamin E in various ways. ''Vitamin E oil can be mixed with other agents like avocado or castor oil to make moisturisers or hair serums to encourage hair growth,'' Dr. Rana added. You can also use vitamin E shampoo, conditioner or oil.
One of the simplest ways to improve your hair with vitamin E is by adding it to your diet. There are various food sources of vitamin E . These food sources will help you promote hair growth as well as provide you with other health benefits as well. Some of the popular food sources of vitamin E are:
Seeds and nuts: sunflower seeds, almond, pine nuts, peanuts, pistachios and cashew nuts'
Fruits: kiwi, mango, avocado, apricots and berries
Vegetables: spinach, broccoli and vegetable oils
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this informatio
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.