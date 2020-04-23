Skincare Tips: Prepare These Under Eye Masks To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Easily
Dark circles are quite common. Stress, fatigue, age, sleeplessness, exposure to sun and dehydrations are some possible reasons behind dark circles. Here are some simple methods for you to prepare masks that can help fight dark circles.
Skincare tips: Try these remedies and say goodbye to dark circles
Do you try different ways to hide your dark circles? Layers of makeup may help you cover them but is not a permanent solution. Dark circles are quite common. Stress, fatigue, age, sleeplessness, exposure to sun and dehydrations are some possible reasons behind dark circles. Some natural remedies can help fight these dark circles. Plenty of ingredients can be incorporated into your skincare routine. Here are some simple methods for you to prepare masks that can help fight dark circles. Apart from these, you should get enough sleep and drink enough water.
Under-eye masks to get rid of dark circles
1. Coffee mask
Coffee is loaded with properties that can boost your skin health. Coffee can be used to prepare under eye masks to fight dark circles. You can mix coffee powder and coconut oil to make a paste. Apply this under your eyes and keep it for a few minutes. Instead of coconut oil, you can also use honey. Apply this paste 2-3 times a week.
2. Potato and mint mask
Potato has skin lighting properties. It can also help you fight dark spots. Mint has cooling properties which can also help reduce dark circles and puffiness. Grind some potato and mint leaves. Extract the juice from this paste. Soak some cotton pads in this liquid and keep them under your eyes.
3. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera gel is loaded with several beauty benefits. All you need to do is extract some fresh aloe vera gel and gently massage it under your eyes. You can also add some lemon juice to aloe vera gel.
4. Rose water
Rose water has been used for skin since ages. It is loaded with beauty benefits. Applying rose water on your face can help you fight skin issues and give glowing skin. Soak cotton pads in rose water and keep then under your eyes. You can try this method daily.
