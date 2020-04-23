ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Prepare These Under Eye Masks To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Easily

Skincare Tips: Prepare These Under Eye Masks To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Easily

Dark circles are quite common. Stress, fatigue, age, sleeplessness, exposure to sun and dehydrations are some possible reasons behind dark circles. Here are some simple methods for you to prepare masks that can help fight dark circles.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 23, 2020 07:34 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Prepare These Under Eye Masks To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Easily

Skincare tips: Try these remedies and say goodbye to dark circles

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Dark circles can be a result of sleeplessness
  2. Simple home remedies can help fight dark circles
  3. Rose water is an effective remedy for dark circles

Do you try different ways to hide your dark circles? Layers of makeup may help you cover them but is not a permanent solution. Dark circles are quite common. Stress, fatigue, age, sleeplessness, exposure to sun and dehydrations are some possible reasons behind dark circles. Some natural remedies can help fight these dark circles. Plenty of ingredients can be incorporated into your skincare routine. Here are some simple methods for you to prepare masks that can help fight dark circles. Apart from these, you should get enough sleep and drink enough water.

Under-eye masks to get rid of dark circles

1. Coffee mask


RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare Tips: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems

Skincare tips: You can prepare natural face pack for your skin at home. Mixing some simple kitchen ingredients can help you fight skin issues. Read here to know these ingredients to prepare face pack.

related

Skincare: Know Benefits Probiotics For Your Skin; Here's How You Can Prepare Curd Face Pack

Skincare Tips: Probiotics are extremely important for a healthy gut. Your skin needs right nourishment. Read here to know how probiotics can help fight skin issues.

Coffee is loaded with properties that can boost your skin health. Coffee can be used to prepare under eye masks to fight dark circles. You can mix coffee powder and coconut oil to make a paste. Apply this under your eyes and keep it for a few minutes. Instead of coconut oil, you can also use honey. Apply this paste 2-3 times a week.

2u0i60l8

Skincare: Prepare coffee mask to fight dark circles
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Potato and mint mask

Potato has skin lighting properties. It can also help you fight dark spots. Mint has cooling properties which can also help reduce dark circles and puffiness. Grind some potato and mint leaves. Extract the juice from this paste. Soak some cotton pads in this liquid and keep them under your eyes.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems

3. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is loaded with several beauty benefits. All you need to do is extract some fresh aloe vera gel and gently massage it under your eyes. You can also add some lemon juice to aloe vera gel.

t8p7n71g

Aloe vera gel is loaded with beauty benefits
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Rose water

Rose water has been used for skin since ages. It is loaded with beauty benefits. Applying rose water on your face can help you fight skin issues and give glowing skin. Soak cotton pads in rose water and keep then under your eyes. You can try this method daily.

Also read: Get Rid Of Dark Circles With These Remedies

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Yoga Poses That Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat
Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acidity And Bloating
Weight Loss Tips That Won't Fail

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Prepare These Under Eye Masks To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Easily
Skincare Tips: Prepare These Under Eye Masks To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Easily

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com