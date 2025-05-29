Keep Your Skin Hydrated With These Ingredients This Summer
Add these hydrating foods to your diet this summer and say hello to healthy, happy skin.
Hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture
With soaring temperatures in summers, taking good care of the skin and keeping it hydrated is essential. To combat skin dryness and irritation during summers, inculcating certain ingredients into your skincare routine might help. Keep reading as we share a list of 'hydration heroes' for hot and humid summers.
1. Hyaluronic Acid - Hyaluronic acid is one of the famous skincare ingredients, a potent humectant that can help retain moisture, thus making the skin look hydrated and plump. It is a versatile skincare ingredient to be used on all kinds of skin types. With its regular usage, you can diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the signs of premature aging.
2. Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) - Niacinamide is quite famous skincare ingredient possessing anti-inflammatory properties. It works well to deal with acne or skin redness. It also has the potential to balance out the skin's sebum levels.
3. Cucumber - Cucumber is a hydrating vegetable, mostly composed of water, and its regular consumption helps you achieve a natural glow. Also the vitamins and minerals in cucumber helps to soothe down the irritated skin and is perfect for sun days.
4. Coconut Water - Coconut water is the jewel for hot and humid summers. It's full of potassium which assists in maintaining fluid balance in the body, keeping the skin hydrated.
5. Aloe Vera - Aloe vera is a natural coolant and gives instant relief from sunburns. This is because it is basically 99 percent water and makes the skin look elastic, flexible and hydrated.
6. Lemon - Loaded with vitamin C, lemon is highly beneficial for delivering a healthy and radiant skin. You can begin your day with a glass of warm lemon water which will detoxify your gut, delivering a clear skin.
7. Green Tea - Naturally full of antioxidants, green tea possesses skin protective benefits by scavenging free radicals. Also it is known to reduce under eye puffiness and the appearance of dark circles.
8. Mint - Mint leaves are renowned for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and are soothing in nature, both for the gut as well as skin. Adding mint leaves to your diet in summers keeps your body cool from inside out.
9. Sabja Seeds (Basil Seeds) - Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, are the seeds derived from the Holy Basil. They are of high significance in the summer season as they are natural coolants by providing essential nutrients namely fibre, iron, protein etc.
10. Papaya - This fruit is well-packed with vitamins and minerals and is one of the greatest sources of beta carotenoids, the natural precursor of vitamin A. These nutrients make it a great source for achieving healthy skin.
Conclusion -
(Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Eden Skin Clinic)
