Skincare Tips: Try This DIY Vitamin C Skin Toner To Fight Skin Problems At Home
Skincare tips: Vitamin C can help you fight multiple skin issues. You can prepare a simple vitamin C toner at home. Read here to learn the steps to prepare this toner.
Skincare tips: Vitamin C can help you fight signs of ageing
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin C can help you fight uneven skin tone
- It can also reduce inflammation
- Using vitamin C toner can also use dark spots
Healthy and glowing skin is everyone's dream. For healthy skin, several factors play a role. Some vitamins boost skin health and help you fight different skin issues. One popular vitamin that is loaded with benefits for skin is vitamin C. This vitamin is best for boosting immunity. Other than that, it works amazing for your skin. Vitamin C can help fight pigmentation. It can reduce redness and help you get even skin tone. It can also prevent the development of acne and keeps your skin hydrated. Vitamin C also protects against sun damage and reduces signs of ageing. Adding vitamin C to your diet helps but topical use can also offer amazing benefits. You can prepare a simple vitamin C toner at home. Using this vitamin can help you fight multiple skin issues.
Skincare tips: DIY vitamin C toner
To prepare this toner, you need to buy vitamin C tablets that are easily available. Prepare green tea in on cup of water and allow it to cool properly. Now crush a vitamin C tablet and mix it in the green tea. Mix well so that it gets dissolved properly. Now store this in a spray bottle.
Keep this in the refrigerator and you can store it for 7 days. You can use this toner before going to bed or according to your skincare routine. Spray it on clean face and allow it to settle properly. You can also apply it with cotton.
Use of lemon juice and orange peels can also provide vitamin C to your skin. You can also add these to your skin care routine to fight some multiple skin issues.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
