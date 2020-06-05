ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These DIY Facial Mists

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These DIY Facial Mists

Skincare tips: Your skin needs hydration throughout the day. Using facial mist can keep your skin hydrated and provide other skin benefits like fresh and clear skin. Here are some simple methods to prepare facial mists at home.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 5, 2020 07:50 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These DIY Facial Mists

Skincare tips: Facial mist can keep your skin hydrated throughout the day

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Facial mists can help you get glowing skin
  2. Rose water can give you clear skin
  3. Cucumber juice can offer nourishment to your skin

During the summer season, your skin needs hydration too. Applying moisturiser in summer is not a great idea especially for those with oily skin. For round the clock hydration you can try face mist. Using face mist is a part of Korean skincare routine that can keep your skin hydrated and provide other skin benefits like fresh and clear skin. If you are excited to use a face mist for your skin here are some simple ways to prepare a face at home. In this article, you will learn different ways your own face mist at home with natural ingredients.


Skincare: Ways to prepare face mist at home

1. Aloe vera facial mist

To prepare this you need some fresh aloe vera gel, a cup of water, a few drops of essential oil (you can choose vitamin C, E or tea tree oil). Grind the fresh aloe vera gel with water to make a thin consistency. Add 5-8 drops of essential oil to it. Store this in a spray bottle. Use this spray throughout the day and store it in the refrigerator. Use this until fresh.

u28bubdo

Aloe vera can help you fight multiple skin issues
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Green tea facial mist

Green tea also contains several skin benefits. To make this, prepare a cup of green tea and cool it in refrigerator. Add extract of one vitamin E capsule in it. Mix them well and store this mixture in refrigerator. Prepare in small quantities and do not store for more than 7 days. Always check before using it if it is fresh or not.

gmjdpjbg

Green tea is loaded with anti-oxidants beneficial for your skin
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Rose facial mist

Rose water is widely used during the summer season to keep your skin hydrated. Mix rose water and one-fourth of normal water. Instead of normal water, you can also use cucumber juice which is also beneficial for your skin. In the end, add a few drops of essential oil in it. Spray this on your face for better hydration. Store this in a cool place until fresh.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

