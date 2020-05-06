Skincare Tips: Prepare This Simple Toner With Aloe Vera Gel And Rose For Glowing Skin
Skincare tips: Toning is an important part of every skincare routine. You can prepare a simple face toner with aloe vera and rose. Here are the steps to prepare it.
Aloe vera and rose water can help you fight acne and other skin issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Use natural ingredients to fight skin issues
- Use mixture of aloe vera and rose for healthy skin
- Toning can help you fight different skin issues
Are you following all the basic steps of a skincare routine to keep your skin healthy? A basic skincare routine includes three simple steps- cleansing, toning and moisturising (CTM). This might be quite common but these steps work the effectively for your skin. If you do these three things daily, then your skin remains healthy and glowing. Many just follow cleaning and moisturising but toning is equally important for healthy skin. A good skin toner helps to maintain the pH level of your skin and keeps the skin hydrated. You can also prepare a simple toner at home. In this article, you will learn a simple method to prepare a skin toner at home with natural ingredients.
Skincare tips: Homemade skin toner with aloe vera and rose water
Both aloe vera and rose work wonders for your skin. This toner is also good for acne-prone skin. Aloe vera can solve different skin issues. Rose water can hydrate your skin as well as prevent skin issues. These two are commonly used ingredients in most skincare products. You can prepare this simple toner with two simple ingredients - aloe vera and rose petals.
Method to prepare rose and aloe vera skin toner
First, extract fresh aloe vera gel in a bowl. Now add 4-5 drops of essential oil (use any) to it. Now take some fresh rose petals and blend these with water to make a fine paste. Now add the gel and to rose water and blend again. Add more water if required to get toner consistency.
Store this in the fridge to keep it fresh. Use this toner daily on your face and neck. Apply it with the help of cotton. Prepare this in a small quantity. Do not store it for too long, use until it is fresh.
