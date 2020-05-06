ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare Tips: Prepare This Simple Toner With Aloe Vera Gel And Rose For Glowing Skin

Skincare Tips: Prepare This Simple Toner With Aloe Vera Gel And Rose For Glowing Skin

Skincare tips: Toning is an important part of every skincare routine. You can prepare a simple face toner with aloe vera and rose. Here are the steps to prepare it.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 6, 2020 11:35 IST
2-Min Read
Aloe vera and rose water can help you fight acne and other skin issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Use natural ingredients to fight skin issues
  2. Use mixture of aloe vera and rose for healthy skin
  3. Toning can help you fight different skin issues

Are you following all the basic steps of a skincare routine to keep your skin healthy? A basic skincare routine includes three simple steps- cleansing, toning and moisturising (CTM). This might be quite common but these steps work the effectively for your skin. If you do these three things daily, then your skin remains healthy and glowing. Many just follow cleaning and moisturising but toning is equally important for healthy skin. A good skin toner helps to maintain the pH level of your skin and keeps the skin hydrated. You can also prepare a simple toner at home. In this article, you will learn a simple method to prepare a skin toner at home with natural ingredients.

Skincare tips: Homemade skin toner with aloe vera and rose water


Both aloe vera and rose work wonders for your skin. This toner is also good for acne-prone skin. Aloe vera can solve different skin issues. Rose water can hydrate your skin as well as prevent skin issues. These two are commonly used ingredients in most skincare products. You can prepare this simple toner with two simple ingredients - aloe vera and rose petals.

Also read: Prepare These Face Packs With Aloe Vera Gel To Fight Skin Issues

l0hib4cg

Skincare: Use aloe vera gel to prepare face toner in few simple steps
Photo Credit: iStock

Method to prepare rose and aloe vera skin toner

First, extract fresh aloe vera gel in a bowl. Now add 4-5 drops of essential oil (use any) to it. Now take some fresh rose petals and blend these with water to make a fine paste. Now add the gel and to rose water and blend again. Add more water if required to get toner consistency.

Also read: Say Goodbye To Skin Problems With Cucumber; These Are The Simplest Methods To Use

Store this in the fridge to keep it fresh. Use this toner daily on your face and neck. Apply it with the help of cotton. Prepare this in a small quantity. Do not store it for too long, use until it is fresh.

Also read: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

Home Remedies

