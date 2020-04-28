Skincare Tips: Here's How You Can Use Potato Juice To Fight Dark Spots
Acne and pimple often leave dark spots. These are a common skin issue for which many are looking for an effective solution. Several ingredients present in your kitchen can help you fight skin issues. From spices like turmeric to vegetables like tomato can be used on your skin to say goodbye to skin woes. Similarly, potato juice can also be used for your skin. Potato is present in almost every Indian kitchen as it commonly used in different recipes. Potato juice can help you effectively fight dark spots and many other skin issues. Read on to know different ways to use potato juice to reduce dark spots. To follow all these steps you need to extract fresh potato juice.
Skincare tips: Ways to use potato juice to fight dark spots
1. Potato juice and lemon juice
Lemon juice is loaded with vitamin C which is one of the best vitamins for skin. You can combine potato juice and lemon juice in equal quantities. Apply this mixture on your face with the help of cotton. Keep this for around five minutes and later wash your face as usual. You can repeat this thrice a week.
2. Potato juice face pack
Fuller earth also works wonders for your skin. You can mix fuller earth and potato juice to make a thick paste. Apply this pack on your face and allow it to dry properly. Wash your face once it is completely dry. Repeat this twice a week.
You can also mix a pinch of turmeric and potato juice. Apply this juice on your face and keep it for a few minutes. Later, wash your face properly. You can try this twice or thrice a week.
3. Potato juice toner
You can prepare a toner with potato juice. Take the juice of one medium-sized potato and add one cup of water to it. Mix these two and apply this mixture on your skin. You can store this in a spray bottle or apply it using a cotton pad. Do not store this for too long. Prepare fresh potato juice for use.
