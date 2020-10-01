Skincare Tips: Dermatologist Explains How To Choose The Best Oil According To Your Skin Type
Skincare tips: Facial oils are beneficial for your skin in several ways. But you need to choose the right oil according to your skin type. Read here to know best oils to use for skin.
Skincare tips: Facial oils can nourish your skin and provide hydration to your skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Your skin needs proper nutrition to prevent several issues
- You should use facial oils according to your skin type
- Always choose products according to your skin type
Oils have traditionally been used on skin and hair for their hydrating, soothing and nourishing properties. In many cases they also help repair the skin. A massage with lightly fragranced oil can also be a great relaxant and help relieve stress and aches and pains. Oils can broadly be divided into carrier oils and essential oils. Carrier oils are very easily available and as the name suggests, they help carry the essential oils to the skin. If the essential oil is used directly on the skin, there is a potential for skin irritation due to the high potency of essential oils. There is no single oil that is suitable for all skin types. If, you are looking for a relaxing massage and some oil to hydrate the skin, a simple carrier oil may do the job, However, if you also suffer from skin issues like dry skin, acne prone skin or eczema, you may wish to consider adding an essential oil to the carrier oil.
Skin Care : Best oils for skin and how to choose according to your skin type
While selecting carrier oils, look for oil that is recommended for therapeutic use and not an edible brand. A cold- pressed organic oil is the preferred choice.
1. Coconut oil - This is rich in fatty acids and polyphenols and hence great for hydrating the skin.
2. Almond oil- This has a strong scent and may not be a great carrier oil as it masks the fragrance of the essential oil. It's however great as a massage oil as it is very light and gets absorbed very easily.
3. Olive oil- This also has a strong scent and hence is better used without an essential oil. This oil is loaded with plant sterols and fatty acids and is great for hydrating the skin and repairing dry skin.
4. Argan oil- In addition be being rich in monounsaturated fats, this is also rich in Vitamins A and E. This works well as a massage oil and also as a carrier oil.
5. Rosehip oil- This is rich in Vitamins A and C and can hence have an anti ageing benefit.
Also read: Coconut Oil Health Benefits: Use This Amazing Oil For Weight Loss, Better Cholesterol, Skin, Hair And More
So, if you are looking for a body oil to hydrate your skin then a cold pressed unrefined coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil or argan oil are equally good choices. If you are looking for an additional anti-ageing benefit, go for rosehip oil.
If you intend to use an essential oil, then coconut oil or argan oil will be your best choice as a carrier oil.
Also read: Acne-Free Skin: Here Are Some Diet Tips You Must Follow For Glowing Skin
Essential oils: The essential oils are added in very small quantities to the carrier oil to avoid skin irritation. There is no single essential oil suitable for all skin types. You need to customise the essential oil according to your skin type. Lavender, chamomile and sandalwood oil are great for people with dry skin. Rosemary and geranium oil work well for people with oily skin. Tea tree oil has long known to be good for people with acne prone skin with good reason. Eucalyptus oil and patchouli have long been used for treatment of eczemas and other skin rashes. Jojoba and rose oil have anti-ageing potential.
So, choose your carrier oil and choose the essential oil for that great looking skin.
Also read: What Causes Skin Inflammation? Expert Explains; Know Tips To Fight This
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.