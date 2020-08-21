What Causes Skin Inflammation? Expert Explains; Know Tips To Fight This
Skin inflammation can lead to itchiness and redness
Inflammation is the result of your immune system's response to foreign invaders. Your skin is also involved in this process leading to skin inflammation. It can cause rash, redness, itchiness, heat and swelling. Many fail to detect skin inflammation and are not aware of the right methods to deal with it. You can also prevent inflammation with the help of some preventive measures. In this article, Dr. Manmohan Lohra, Principal Consultant, Dermatology at Max Hospital explain what causes inflammation and how to fight this.
What leads to skin inflammation?
Inflammation is the body's response to harmful stimuli, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or irritants or allergens and is a defence response involving immune cells and several chemical mediators released by the body. The function of inflammation is to treat or settle the cause of cell damage and initiate tissue repair.
"Skin also gets affected during this process. It can also get inflamed due to damages caused by sunlight, cosmetics, pollutants and various other allergens that can come in contact with the skin. Skin inflammation can lead to pigmentation, aging-related skin changes and the dullness of skin," explains Dr. Lohra.
How to prevent skin inflammation?
By maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits and nuts which provide a lot of antioxidants one can reduce inflammation and delaying age-related skin changes.
Also, avoid a lot of sun exposure and ensure adequate hydration for healthy skin. Enough sleep also plays a role in reducing skin inflammation, adds Dr. Lohra.
(Inputs by Dr. Manmohan Lohra, Principal Consultant, Dermatology, Max Hospital, Gurgaon)
