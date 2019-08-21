Coconut Oil Health Benefits: Use This Amazing Oil For Weight Loss, Better Cholesterol, Skin, Hair And More
Coconut oil is one of the healthiest oils which can be used for different purposes. You can simply find this amazing oil and enjoy the health benefits it offers. Here are the health benefits of this oil which you should not miss.
Coconut oil is loaded with properties which can enhance overall health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Coconut oil is loaded with antibacterial properties
- This oil can prevent your hair and skin from damage
- You can use coconut oil for cooking for better health
Coconut oil is on the top of the list of most grandmothers. It has been used for various purposes since ages. Coconut oil is used for cooking, for hair and skin care both. This natural oil is loaded with health benefits. These health benefits are impressive enough to add coconut to your daily routine. This oil is loaded with antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. Coconut oil is also easily available which makes it easier to use in day to day life. If you are confused about the use of coconut oil then give an end to your search. Here are all the benefits of coconut oil which you will give you reasons to use it.
Health benefits of coconut oil
1. May aid in weight loss
Coconut oil enhances the fat burning process. It enhances the weight loss process. It increases the number of calories you burn in a day. Another property which helps in weight loss is that it suppresses hunger and reduces the number of calories you consume in a day. The presence of fatty acids in coconut oil contributes to less hunger. This altogether helps in weight loss. Coconut oil especially helps in the reduction of belly fat.
2. Kills harmful microorganisms
Coconut oil is rich in antibacterial and anti-fungal properties which help in fighting harmful microorganisms. The presence of lauric acid in coconut oil makes it ideal for fighting against bacterial and fungal infections. Use of coconut oil directly on skin and hair is very helpful, adding it to the diet may also work well.
Also read: Expert Advice: Weight Loss Isn't The Only One; Coconut Oil Is A Powerhouse Of Health Benefits
3. Improves cholesterol
Poor cholesterol levels are harmful to one's overall health. It triggers the risk of heart diseases. Coconut oil is rich in saturated fats which increases the level of good cholesterol. This reduces the adverse effect of bad cholesterol. Poor eating habit followed in today's sedentary lifestyle leads to poor cholesterol levels. This situation can be conquered with the use of coconut oil along with more physical activity.
Also read: Here's Why Coconut Oil Is Great For Your Heart!
4. Good for skin, hair and oral health
Coconut oil is extremely good for skin and hair health. It can help you achieve shinier hair. It protects the skin from damage and makes it healthier. When it comes to dental health, coconut oil if used for oil pulling can improve dental health and kill bad breath.
5. Improves blood sugar levels
Coconut oil may help in improving blood sugar levels. It can improve insulin function in the body. If you are a diabetic you can use coconut oil for cooking. But there are more studies required to clarify the benefits of coconut oil for diabetes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.