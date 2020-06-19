ASK OUR EXPERTS

Acne-Free Skin: Here Are Some Diet Tips You Must Follow For Glowing Skin

Acne-Free Skin: Here Are Some Diet Tips You Must Follow For Glowing Skin

Skincare tips: You need to focus in your diet too for healthy skin. Adding and eliminating certain foods is beneficial to your skin. Here are some diet tips you must not miss for healthy and acne-free skin.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:36 IST
3-Min Read
Skincare tips: A healthy diet can help you beat acne and several other skin problems

Skincare tips: A healthy diet can help you beat acne and several other skin problems

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A healthy diet can help you fight skin problems
  2. Add foods loaded with vitamin C to your diet
  3. Drink more water for detoxification

Acne is quite common during the summer season. Blocked pores, excess oil production, accumulation of dead skin cells, increased heat, exposure to bacteria and hormonal imbalances are possible causes of acne. Your skin needs utmost care and nutrition to remain healthy and acne-free. Apart from having a great skincare regime, you should also pay attention to your diet. A balanced diet that can offer a variety of nutrients can lead you to clear and healthier skin. If you want to get rid of acne, keep reading to know diet tips to get acne-free skin.

Skincare tips: Diet tips for acne-free skin


1. Stay Hydrated

Drink more water! You might have heard this a million times but this is one of the best tips you need to follow. Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin hydrated and prevents acne. It releases toxins from your body and diminishes your pores. It not only keeps your skin acne-free but prevents it from being flabby.

7o3gaek

Skincare: Drink enough water for healthy skin
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol consumption may not directly affect your skin but it is one of the major reasons which lead to hormonal imbalances that cause acne. Drinking alcohol regularly can lead to inflammation which can also result in redness.

3. Limit Eating Fried Food

Fried foods are loaded with saturated fats that produce sebum (an oily substance) on our skin which leads to more acne. These snacks also have a high level of salt or sugar content which disturbs your hormone levels. It is better to switch to healthier alternatives like baked food, which won't produce too much oil and won't lead to any hormonal imbalance.

Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

4. Reduce Consumption of Milk Products

Since childhood, the importance of milk and milk products has always been highlighted but there is a slight change when it comes to skin health. Milk products bring together the dead skin cells inside the pores which block the pores and thus cause acne.

5. Avoid Processed Foods

Processed food contains high level of saturated fats, sugar and salt than required which can produce sebum in the skin leading to, yes you guessed it right (more acne). Food prepared at home is the best choice. Also, limit the amount of salt, sugar or oil you consume in a day.

Also read: Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin

6. Say Yes To Green Vegetables

Not only skin but green vegetables and fibre rich foods are beneficial to your body too. These help release unnecessary toxins from the body and result in glowing skin.

uh4ion2g

Green vegetables can boost skin and overall health
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Eat More of Pumpkin Seeds

Yes, you read it right. Zinc in pumpkin seeds is good for acne as it controls the hormone levels and the production of oil in the skin and also helps in skin healing. It also reduces acne scars.

Also read: Home Remedies For Acne: Try These Kitchen Ingredients To Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use

Try drinking green tea every day. It is rich in polyphenols which increases the level of blood flow and oxygen to the skin making it clearer and healthier.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

