Acne-Free Skin: Here Are Some Diet Tips You Must Follow For Glowing Skin

Acne is quite common during the summer season. Blocked pores, excess oil production, accumulation of dead skin cells, increased heat, exposure to bacteria and hormonal imbalances are possible causes of acne. Your skin needs utmost care and nutrition to remain healthy and acne-free. Apart from having a great skincare regime, you should also pay attention to your diet. A balanced diet that can offer a variety of nutrients can lead you to clear and healthier skin. If you want to get rid of acne, keep reading to know diet tips to get acne-free skin.
Skincare tips: Diet tips for acne-free skin
1. Stay Hydrated
Drink more water! You might have heard this a million times but this is one of the best tips you need to follow. Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin hydrated and prevents acne. It releases toxins from your body and diminishes your pores. It not only keeps your skin acne-free but prevents it from being flabby.
2. Avoid Alcohol
Alcohol consumption may not directly affect your skin but it is one of the major reasons which lead to hormonal imbalances that cause acne. Drinking alcohol regularly can lead to inflammation which can also result in redness.
3. Limit Eating Fried Food
Fried foods are loaded with saturated fats that produce sebum (an oily substance) on our skin which leads to more acne. These snacks also have a high level of salt or sugar content which disturbs your hormone levels. It is better to switch to healthier alternatives like baked food, which won't produce too much oil and won't lead to any hormonal imbalance.
4. Reduce Consumption of Milk Products
Since childhood, the importance of milk and milk products has always been highlighted but there is a slight change when it comes to skin health. Milk products bring together the dead skin cells inside the pores which block the pores and thus cause acne.
5. Avoid Processed Foods
Processed food contains high level of saturated fats, sugar and salt than required which can produce sebum in the skin leading to, yes you guessed it right (more acne). Food prepared at home is the best choice. Also, limit the amount of salt, sugar or oil you consume in a day.
6. Say Yes To Green Vegetables
Not only skin but green vegetables and fibre rich foods are beneficial to your body too. These help release unnecessary toxins from the body and result in glowing skin.
7. Eat More of Pumpkin Seeds
Yes, you read it right. Zinc in pumpkin seeds is good for acne as it controls the hormone levels and the production of oil in the skin and also helps in skin healing. It also reduces acne scars.
Try drinking green tea every day. It is rich in polyphenols which increases the level of blood flow and oxygen to the skin making it clearer and healthier.
