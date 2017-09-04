Protect Your Hands And Feet From Getting Sun Burnt With These Home Remedies
Protecting just your face and neck against the harmful UV rays of the sun is not sufficient anymore. Lighten dark hands and feet with these simple DIY home remedies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A fair and glowing face does not go well with dark arms and feet
- Simple home remedies for fair hands and feet can also be used
- Ubtan is a pack good enough to remove tanning from your skin
Protecting just your face and neck against the harmful UV rays of the sun is not sufficient anymore. As they are not covered most of the time by clothes or footwear, they are exposed to UVA and UVB rays of the sun which leads to the creation of more melanin hence making the skin darker. Besides this, dark skin tone can also be owed to the excessive pollution and dirt. Primarily, the set of suggestions by people will include wearing a scarf, taking an umbrella, covering oneself from head to heels in the scorching heat of the sun, just making matters worse in the heat!
Now getting a manicure or a pedicure of foot massage are also ways to lighten the tone of your skin but how often can one plunge in money into this. The good news is that some simple home remedies for fair hands and feet can also be used for the purpose as they are safer and free from chemicals used in cosmetic products.
You can protect your skin with these simple DIY remedies using these basic ingredients found in your kitchen:-
1. Raw milk
One of the most useful remedy for removing dead skin and dirt, raw milk is the first thing you must use to lighten dark hands and feet. As it is lactic in nature, it easily exfoliates dead cells from your skin and penetrates into the pores and cleans it from within. It also acts as a bleaching agent, lightening the colour of hands and feet and softening the finger joints.
2. Gram flour pack
Two tablespoons of gram flour, one teaspoon of turmeric and two tablespoons of milk and just a few drops of lemon juice, prepare a nice thick pack. It is known as Ubtan in Hindi and this pack good enough to remove tanning from your skin effectively. Use a moisturizer after cleaning this pack as it may cause dryness.
3. Lemons
Rich source of Vitamin C and a good bleaching agent, lemon is a very useful remedy for cleaning and lightening skin tone. Take half a lemon with some sugar on it, scrub it on your hands and feet, leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash it off. Apply a moisturizer after this to avoid dryness. Repeat this once a week to see results.
4. Aloe vera
While talking about home remedies for fair hands and feet, aloe vera can't be missed out. From the plant itself, extract one leaf and remove all the gel from it, now apply this gel on your hands and feet. Leave it on for 10 minutes and wash off. Do this twice a day to see the results. It can also be combined with almond oil for the same purpose.
5. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are not just bleaching agents, but also reduce the sensitivity of your skin to UV damage. Tomato juice or half a tomato can be scrubbed over the affected area and washed after a couple of minutes for the desired result. 2 to 3 minutes of application would suffice.