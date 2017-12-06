7 Reasons For White Spots On Your Skin
White spots on the skin can be cause because of depigmentation or colour loss of the skin
White spots on skin do not cause any major symptoms
While white spots on the skin are not usually a serious skin concern, their presence does cause emotional and mental discomfort. They can be caused because of the skin protein or dead cells that become trapped under the skin's surface. Depigmentation or colour loss in the skin is another reason for white spots. White spots do not cause major symptoms either. But it is important, however, to get white spots checked by a dermatologist, just to have a better clarity about their cause and treatment.
Some of the common causes of white spots are:
1. Tinea versicolour
When the fungus living on the skin gets out of control, our skin tends to develop a condition called Tinea Versicolour. The condition can cause dry, scaly, itchy patches, which can be either light or dark in colour. Often, these patches grow with time and often cluster together.
2. Pityriasis alba
Pityriasis alba (PA) is a condition which usually develops in children between the age of 3 and 1. They appear on the face, causing red, scaly, itchy patches. Despite healing, they sometimes tend to leave faint white marks on the skin.
3. Vitiligo
This is a skin condition which leads to white patches in places where pigmentation cells have been destroyed. These patches appear on the skin which is exposed to the sun and may spread quickly.
4. Guttate hypomelanosis (sun spots)
Sun spots are white spots where skin pigment has been lost. They are caused because of lack of pigmentation in skin. They begin with appearing on the legs and slowly move to the arms, upper back, and face. Continuous exposure to the skin can also cause white sun spots, which are often considered to be hereditary.
5. Eczema
Eczema is an irritable skin condition and is characterised by red, itchy rashes with raised bumps. Commonly affected areas of eczema include face scalp, hands, feet, elbows, eyelids, wrists and backs of the knees.
6. Milia
This is a skin condition which causes fluid-filled sacs, which are firm, raised and painless. They develop on the surface of the skin. The condition can also lead to inflamed sores and scars on face, scalp, and ears.
7. Lichen sclerosus
People of all ages can be prone to this skin condition. In women, it causes white patches of thin skin, usually around the anus and vulva. In men, the disorder tends to affect the foreskin of the penis. It can also be found on other areas of the body. Hormonal imbalance can also be a reason for this skin condition.
