Can Proteins Help In Managing Diabetes? These Are The Best Proteins For Diabetics
A diet rich in protein can be beneficial for managing diabetes. The wonder nutrient protein is one of three essential macronutrients; needed in large amounts for overall health and performing the important body's functions.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes is a chronic medical condition affecting millions of people
- A protein-rich diet is beneficial as it leads to weight loss
- Protein takes a longer time to digest
Diabetes is a chronic medical condition which is affecting millions of people today. If left untreated diabetes could lead to poor health outcomes. However, type 2 diabetes is a condition which can be well-managed by a healthy lifestyle and regular physical activity. A healthy lifestyle includes balanced diet and nourishing foods that are important for your overall health and effective in lowering blood sugar levels. A diet rich in protein can also be beneficial for managing diabetes. The wonder nutrient protein is one of three essential macronutrients; needed in large amounts for overall health and performing the important body's functions. The other two macronutrients are fats and carbohydrates. The body uses the nutrient protein to build, repair and maintain most of your body's tissues and organs.
A protein-rich diet is beneficial as it leads to weight loss and reduces the intake of carbohydrates. When protein is consumed in excess quantities, it is converted into glucose and can be used as a source of fuel or stored as fat.
Some of the health benefits of a protein-rich diet:
1. A diet high in protein and low in carbohydrate causes ketosis. The body changes from burning carbohydrates or energy to burning fat and produces ketones that suppress the appetite
2. Protein takes a longer time to digest and makes you full for a longer period of time. This further prevents you from overeating in the next meal
3. Improved blood lipid level
4. Improvement of insulin and control of blood glucose
5. High protein diet leads to weight loss because individuals begin to consume less carbohydrates and fats
According to the Delhi based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan, "Protein has a high satiety value as compared to carbohydrate and thus keeps you full for longer. This also makes sure that you eat lesser in terms of portion size. Simple carbohydrates like bread, sugar, pastas and pizzas raise blood glucose rapidly which causes problems for diabetics, protein does not do that. Lean meats like fish, chicken and eggs are low in fat and high in protein which further helps diabetics in losing weight. Whole pulses, legumes and broccoli which are an excellent source of protein also contain fiber, which plays an important role in the maintenance of blood glucose."
When people suffering from diabetes choose proteins they also have to see the fat and carbohydrate content these foods contain. Some types of carbohydrates, for instance, are quickly converted to glucose, which may lead to a spike. As one eats a high-fat and high-carb diet it can lead to weight gain which further leads to increased blood sugar levels. However, the right amount of protein helps manage diabetes. It can also control your appetite and can help in shedding those extra kilos and keep it off forever. Weight management can indeed lower your blood sugar levels.
These are the best proteins for people with diabetes:
- Fish
- Chicken
- Beans
- Lentils
- Nuts and seeds
- Low-fat dairy
- Soya
(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
