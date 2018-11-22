Natural And Simple Home Remedy For Psoriasis And Eczema: You Cannot Miss This One
While both these conditions are different from each other, the root cause of the conditions is same, i.e. poor gut health. This natural remedy can help in dealing with these skin conditions at ease!
This home remedy can help in reducing symptoms of psoriasis and eczema
HIGHLIGHTS
- Basil seeds are good for skin
- You can mix them with coconut oil for dealing with skin conditions
- Basil seeds are rich in iron, Vitamin K and protein
Eczema is a skin condition which causes patches on the skin to become cracked, red, inflamed and rough. Psoriasis is another skin condition which is the result of an overactive immune system. It causes flaking, inflammation along with thick, white and red patches of skin. While both these conditions are different from each other, the root cause of the conditions is same, i.e. poor gut health. They both cause painful and itchy skin and can be triggered by some food items exposure to the skin, etc. Lifestyle coach recently shared a natural remedy for dealing with eczema and psoriasis.
Natural treatment for eczema and psoriasis
1. You need to take 2 tbsp of sabja seeds or basil seeds and crush them with a pestle to turn them into a powder. Take 4 tbsp of raw or cold pressed coconut oil, add it to the powder and heat in on low flame for a minute.
2. Cool the mixture and apply it on the areas of skin affected by psoriasis and eczema, daily for 15 minutes.
3. After washing it, apply raw potato juice on the area and let it stay for around half an hour. It would form a thin crust, after which you can gently wash it with plain water.
4. You can try this remedy for at least 2 weeks as an effective remedy for eczema and psoriasis. It can also be used for other skin conditions which cause itching and burning.
It has to be noted that this natural remedy is not the only thing which will cure eczema or psoriasis. It has to be used along with healing the root cause of such problems, which is poor gut health as mentioned above.
Benefits of basil seeds for the skin can help in dealing with eczema and psoriasis. They help in reducing body heat. Eating basil seeds regularly helps on secreting collagen, which is a compound required to form new skin and cells when they are damaged by normal wear and tear. Packed with protein, Vitamin K and iron, basil seeds can help in getting good quality of hair.
Try this home remedy today!
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
