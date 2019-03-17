ASK OUR EXPERTS

Meditation, The Most Powerful Medicine In Existence: Top 10 Reasons To Do It Every Day

Meditation is referred to training your mind to get habitual to redirecting and focusing your thoughts. Read here to know how it can help improve your physical and mental health.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 17, 2019 12:17 IST
3-Min Read
Meditation, The Most Powerful Medicine In Existence: Top 10 Reasons To Do It Every Day

Meditation can help in reducing stress and anxiety

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Meditation can help in improving memory
  2. It can help you get rid of addictions
  3. It can help in regulating blood pressure

Meditation is one of the most powerful medicine in existence. Benefits of meditation on physical and mental health are holistic and healing. Meditation is referred to training your mind to get habitual to redirecting and focusing your thoughts. This focus can be done on one single thought, on breathing deep, or listening to some spiritual or devotional mantra. Meditation can be done by quietly watching sunset. It can be done by redirecting your thoughts to nature or anything that calms your mind.

In his live video on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that meditation is also an attempt to increasing awareness of yourself and your surroundings.

Benefits of meditation


1. Stress

Meditation is the single-most effective technique of combating stress. Stress can contribute to various diseases like obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, anxiety to name a very few. Meditation reduces cortisol, the stress hormone, and teaches you to not react and respond to the stress in your life.

Also read: Parivrtta Parsvakon Asana: Do This Yoga Pose Daily With Shilpa Shetty Kundra For Great Digestion, Asthma And Other Amazing Benefits

2. Anxiety

Anxiety is a result of chronic stress for a long period of time. Meditation will help in reducing your anxiety by training you to have a positive approach towards stress and stress causing situations.

3. Emotional health

Meditation helps you have access to your inner self and helps you recognise your emotions and accept them. Meditation can help you let go of emotions and also give you the capability to share them with your near and dear ones. You can use meditation as a tool to detoxify your heart and mind.

i2tenjng

Meditation can help in reducing stress and anxiety
Photo Credit: iStock
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Meditation Helps Reduce Risk Of Heart Disease, Say Docs

4. Memory

Luke Coutinho says that it has been proven that people who meditate regularly tend to have better memory. Meditation helps calm down your brain and heals the chemicals messengers of the brain, thus improving memory and brain health.

5. Meditation generates kindness, forgiveness and tolerance

The essence of human nature is to love and be loved. Meditation helps you develop compassion for yourself. It helps you become a better person and takes away all the negativity from your life.

6. Addictions

If you are struggling to get over addictions, meditation can be of great help.

7. Sleep

Medication can help in improving your sleep. Meditating before sleeping helps in disconnecting your mind from the day. It helps you most from the sympathetic nervous system (stress) to the parasympathetic nervous system (rest and digest).

Also read: Meditation Is Good For Your Heart: Here's How

8. Blood pressure

Studies have found beneficial effects of meditation on blood pressure. 10 to 15 minutes of meditation and deep breathing exercises every day can help in regulating blood pressure.

9. Glowing skin

Meditation can help in improving skin quality. Do it regularly to feel the difference.

10. Clarity

Meditation helps you have more clarity in your life. You will be able to more clear about your work, career, education, relationship and responsibilities. It will give you your long due happiness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

